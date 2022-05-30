As Zach Brueningsen prepared to conduct the memorial service for Lyle Reab in June 2021, a truth about the sacrifices of service members became clear.
Reab, 22, an only child, was killed in a foxhole on the southeastern end of Vossenack, Germany, in November 1944. Vossenack is in the Hurtgen Forest near the Germany-Belgium border and was the scene of intense fighting between U.S. and German forces in fall 1944.
Reab’s remains were interred last year in the family plot at the Lerton Cemetery south of Giltner — relocated from an unknown soldier grave in Ardennes American Cemetery at Neupré, Belgium — and placed alongside those of his parents, Willis Harry and Daisy.
Brueningsen, a chaplain for the Nebraska Army National Guard who lives in Trumbull where he served as pastor for Trumbull Christian Church, asked for all the available details about the battle as part of his preparation.
“As I studied what happened to Lyle and his unit, I came up with this clear, startling conclusion: ‘If they didn’t, we wouldn’t,’ ” he said.
Brueningsen shared that message while providing the address at the Memorial Day program Monday morning at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
“I love the time off over Memorial Day,” he said. “I love being able to grill out. My uniform probably smells a little bit like Traeger smoke, and I love doing special meals. I love my free space and my free time to enjoy with my loved ones and I take for granted that truth, ‘If they didn’t, we wouldn’t.’ ”
He said that should be the Memorial Day slogan.
“If they didn’t give their lives, we wouldn’t be able to enjoy ours,” he said.
The stories of service members’ sacrifices live on in the pride and memories of their loved ones and the observations and through inscriptions on memorials and plaques dedicated to their legacy.
It’s important to remember and honor that sacrifice.
The Memorial Day service came on a windy Monday.
“The only thing that can be windier than a Nebraska May day is a preacher who did not preach on Sunday, so buckle up,” Brueningsen joked to begin his address.
A couple of the wreaths placed during the program to represent local organizations blew off their stands, and Erin Beave caught a music stand as it began to blow over while Beave directed a group of Hastings High School musicians who performed a medley of patriotic music.
Master of Ceremonies Duane Norris shared a message similar to Brueningsen in his welcome.
Norris said Memorial Day is not a celebration but a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.
The names of fallen servicemen and servicewomen in Parkview Cemetery are more than just abstractions, he said.
“They are real people,” he said. “They gave everything so we could stand here in the wind this morning. Each one represents a life lost, loves never blossomed into fullness, children never conceived, jokes never told, happiness never experienced; so much sacrificed for us. In a free country where we could say what we think, believe what our faith leads us to believe, and achieve any destiny that our ability and effort can earn, we need to remember today and every day that good men and women traded their lives to preserve the things we take for granted.”
