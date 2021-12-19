Time is running short to help the Salvation Army of Hastings reach its monetary goals for the year.
Major Dale Brandenburg said the organization has less than a week to wrap up its 2021 fundraising efforts, including through its Red Kettle campaign for local charitable work.
“Traditionally, we like to take the kettle stands away on Christmas Eve at noon,” he said. “It’s been a little slow this year.”
The Salvation Army has been struggling to make those goals this year, but Brandenburg is hopeful the community will step up to help.
Brandenburg said the organization is about $25,000 short of what it had taken in at this time last year. The goal is to raise $176,000 to cover annual operating expenses, but the group had raised just $61,000 by Friday morning.
Annual expenses include utility bills and programming for children.
The Salvation Army also is behind on the kettle campaign, which is used to help people in the community throughout the year.
Officials hope to raise $51,200 for that program, collected mainly through the familiar red kettles and bell ringers around town. Of that goal, the group has raised $21,000 — about $15,000 less than the amount collected at this time last year.
The Red Kettle money is used by the organization’s social service department, overseen by Brandenburg’s wife, Major Sandra Brandenburg.
“Those are the funds she gets to use during the year to help with rent, utilities and food,” Brandenburg said. “However much we raise is how much she gets to spend.”
Another event funded through the kettle program is the group’s annual toy shop.
The organization’s Christmas Assistance Program helps struggling families in the area by providing toys and food. One parent in each family accepted into the program chooses from toys donated by people in the community.
Members of the Present Patrol, including the Hastings Police Department, Hastings Fire and Rescue and the Local4 television station, collect toys through the season. Those toys are arranged on shelves in the basement of The Salvation Army for parents to peruse.
The goal each year is to collect enough toys to provide two toys per child, as well as board games and stocking stuffers.
That’s why Brandenburg says the fundraising efforts of The Salvation Army are crucial to the community.
“Thank you for giving to us,” he said. “We can’t do what we do without your help.”
This year the group added an online option for donors at the website www.hastingsredkettle.org. Donations can be made with a credit card and funds are deposited into an account at Heritage Bank.
Brandenburg said the organization also has added options to donate through Vinmo and Paypal to go alongside previous options of Apple Pay and Google Pay.
“We have all kinds of ways of donating this year that we haven’t had in the past,” he said.
Anyone willing to donate can mail a check to The Salvation Army at 400 S. Burlington Ave., stop by the office or call 402-463-0529 to make other arrangements.
