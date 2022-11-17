The executive director who has led the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning since 2007 is leaving.
Members of the Prairie Loft board of directors announced Amy Sandeen’s departure as executive director, effective Dec. 16, "with a mix of sadness and gratitude" in a news release Thursday afternoon.
"While we will miss her unparalleled leadership, we are thrilled that she will remain in the community and we wish her all the best in her new endeavor as Outreach and Special Events Manager with the Crane Trust," the statement said.
Sandeen has led Prairie Loft, located west of Hastings at 4705 DLD Road, for 15 years.
Board members lauded her leadership, vision and creativity.
"The Board of Directors admires Amy for her dedicated service and unwavering passion for Prairie Loft’s mission," the statement said.
Since programs began in 2007, the generosity of donors has enabled Prairie Loft to offer shared outdoor activities for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
According to the news release, under Sandeen’s leadership, with a team of mission-driven staff and volunteers, Prairie Loft has:
• Provided shared outdoor experiences for more than 92,000 visitors.
• Stewarded strong financial support from donors in Adams County and across the United States.
• Transformed an abandoned farm site into a community hub for farm-based learning.
• Trained and employed more than 30 seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members.
• Grown from 8.3 acres to 73 acres for education, production, recreation and land stewardship.
• Invested over $2.7 million in programs and facilities to serve the community.
• Partnered with local and regional organizations to serve people of all ages and backgrounds.
• Provided resources and inspiration to families, schools, businesses and individuals.
• Offered creatively modified outdoor education programs throughout the pandemic.
• Connected food producers and consumers to foster greater agricultural appreciation.
• Established a sustainable program that will continue to enrich lives for generations to come.
The board expressed pride in Prairie Loft’s progress.
"We share Amy’s enthusiasm for Prairie Loft’s important role in the worldwide movement to affirm that outdoor experiences are fundamental to our humanity," the statement said. "We are committed to continued exceptional programs that promote agricultural appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections, and the wise use of natural resources.
"The Prairie Loft board and staff are working to ensure that the organization will continue to thrive under new leadership to build a more active, aware, and appreciative society. Over the next several months, the board will be conducting a thorough search to find Prairie Loft’s next Executive Director. An interim director will provide seamless leadership during this period. We will share the job announcement soon and ask for your help in identifying exceptional candidates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.