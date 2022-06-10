SARONVILLE — Johanna Nathan has been riding horses for almost as long as she has been able to walk.
“I kind of rode horses through all my life,” she said.
She started as a toddler riding with her older brothers, learning to ride on her brother’s horse, Jill.
“She was just a great, all-around just general good horse,” she said.
Nathan continued riding, spending time as a rodeo queen in high school and college.
Now 30, she has been competing in barrel racing with her horse Streakin Jet Smooth.
The pair won the 4-D Classic Equine Short Go at the Better Barrel Races LLC World Finals April 24 in Oklahoma City.
“The BBR is one of the biggest events that is held for barrel racing,” she said. “A lot of people work all year to get down there.”
Each division is separated by half a second.
Nathan competed in two runs, finishing in the top 30 to qualify for the final.
She qualified in the 4-D three-way tie for seventh, which had a payout, plus a payout for senior side pot and payout for winning the 4-D.
“You’re competing against the professionals and seeing how you placed,” she said.
Contestants needed at least eight BBR runs to qualify for the World Finals. Once in Oklahoma City, they need to compete against more than 3,000 other runners for the divisional breakout.
So, to place first meant a lot to Nathan.
“Pretty much through all my life I’ve been trying to do better and better in barrel racing,” she said. “This kind of came and put it into a complete conclusion. It’s not another step into where I want to be in my barrel racing skills and career.”
For winning, she received a payout of $5,765, plus World champion trophy saddle by Martin Saddlery, championship trophy buckle, MVP award bag, top 10 award crystal trophy.
She and her husband, Garrett, were the featured couple in the Hastings Tribune’s 2018 Bridal section. They own a farmhouse and 10 acres near Saronville.
Nathan is the accounts receivable coordinator with Aurora Cooperative in Aurora. She is working on a master of business administration from Concordia University Nebraska, with a concentration in finance.
In addition to rodeos, Johanna and Garrett spend a lot of time working on projects at their old farmhouse.
They have a daughter, Bridget, who turns 3 in August.
“She loves horses as much as I do, I think,” Nathan said.
Streakin Jet Smooth and Bridget have a special bond, she said.
“The horse knows when she’s on her and she just automatically knows how to turn off from being a barrel horse to being a kid’s horse it seems like,” Nathan said.
When it comes to rodeos, Nathan doesn’t want to change much.
“Just keep doing what I’m doing, just keep barrel racing, jackpotting,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.