SASA Crisis Center is changing its name to enCourage Advocacy Center, the organization’s executive director announced Wednesday.
Executive Director Jo Bair Springer said the new name more accurately reflects the scope of the agency’s work.
SASA stands for Spouse Abuse/Sexual Assault, and the organization is well known for providing a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, assistance with protection and harassment orders, and other support services for people who have experienced domestic violence.
But Springer said the center also provides services for preventing abuse or supporting survivors long after the violence has occurred. EnCourage Advocacy Center also assists survivors of stalking and human trafficking.
She said the organization also can provide services for people experiencing racism or gender-based violence. And it’s not only for women. About 8% of those served are male.
“Everyone who experiences violence deserves to be heard and believed,” Springer said. “We provide services to everyone.”
The name change will reflect the organization’s work to prevent abuse in addition to its crisis services.
“This new name encapsulates so much about our organization, what we’ve accomplished and what we hope to do in the future,” she said.
Along with the new name, the agency unveiled a new logo as part of its rebranding campaign. EnCourage has been working with IdeaBank Marketing for months to create the new name and logo.
“Today feels like the culmination of years of work and also feels like we just started this process yesterday,” Springer said.
In addition, the agency is expanding efforts to address the root causes of violence in the community. It plans to begin in late 2021 a comprehensive, community-based approach to ending violence.
The organization was founded after a Hastings woman turned her children in to Child Protective Services to keep them safe from her abusive partner. Recognizing a serious need for services for survivors of intimate partner violence, volunteers came together in 1974 to found the Hastings Area Task Force Against Domestic Violence. When it added services for survivors of sexual assault several years later, the name was changed to Spouse Abuse Sexual Assault (SASA) Crisis Center.
To help with the transition, Springer said, the organization’s former website is being directed to the new website: www.enCourageCenter.org. The phone numbers will remain the same, 402-463-5810 for non-emergency calls and the emergency line at 877-322-7272.
EnCourage Advocacy Center serves clients in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
