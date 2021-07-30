Scammers once again are disguising themselves as the Hastings Utilities Department, according to a news release from the city issued Friday.
Customers are asked to be aware of these attempts to get their money or personal information.
Hastings Utilities reported that an automated call is warning customers that their utilities will be disconnected within 30 minutes unless immediate payment is provided. The call prompts the customer to dial 1 on a call menu to reach a customer service representative.
HU doesn’t operate in this manner and has never employed an outside agency to collect payments.
Customers unsure whether a call is legitimate are advised not to trust the phone number that may appear on caller ID. Instead, hang up the phone and dial the Utilities Department directly at 402-463-1371.
To legitimately pay your bill, you can go to https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/ or call 1-844-396-2309.
