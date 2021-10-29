A longtime Hastings business leader who made his mark in the manufacturing sector and later the hospitality industry is being remembered by friends for his sharp mind, business acumen, perseverance and support of community projects.
Larry Schnase, chairman of the board of Centennial Plastics LLC, died Wednesday at his home in Hastings. He was 89 years old.
Schnase spent 64 years in the plastics industry, all in Hastings, working with business associates to build up several manufacturing companies with plants in town.
“He was a hard-working man,” said Dee Haussler, who served as executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp. from 1979 until his retirement in 2011 and counted Schnase as a good friend. “He knew that business inside and out and worked so hard.”
Jack Crowley, an old friend who was involved in business ventures with Schnase for more than 30 years, said Schnase found success in both the manufacturing and hospitality sectors because he was forward-thinking.
“He had an ability to look into the future,” Crowley said. “He was very visionary.”
Schnase was born in Juniata, one of four children of Edward and Bertha (Goedert) Schnase. The family later moved into Hastings, and Larry graduated from Hastings High School in 1949.
His first job, at age 14, was as a stock boy and soda jerk for the Jones Drugstore, he told Haussler’s wife, Jerri, for her 2005 book “Entrepreneurs of Hastings: Short Sketches of Some Nebraska Risktakers.”
After high school, Schnase spent two years on active duty with the military. He attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Hastings College, graduating in 1957 with a degree in mathematics and secondary education.
Schnase never taught, however — opting instead to accept a job offer from John Lainson of Western Plastics, which included a promise of flying lessons. He worked as a salesman and later vice president for marketing at Western Plastics and eventually became a minority owner of the business, which was sold to Nebraska Plastics of Cozad in 1977.
Schnase worked for Nebraska Plastics until 1984. After that, he reunited with Pete Konen, a past plant manager at Western Plastics, and co-founded a new company called Eagle Plastics with participation from several other local investors. That company was sold to Black Hawk Holding Co. of Minneapolis in 1995, but Schnase remained with the business as president until 1998.
After all had left Eagle Plastics, Schnase went into business with Konen, Pat Mertens, and his son David Schnase to launch Centennial Plastics LLC.
The new company purchased a speculative building in Industrial Park West that had been constructed by the Hastings Economic Development Corp., and then was finished out to meet Centennial’s needs.
Haussler, who was instrumental in the transaction, said industrial revenue bonds were used to finish out the building, and that the Hastings community has been reaping the rewards ever since.
“That was maybe one of the best successes (Schnase) had had, and one of the best successes for HEDC and the community of Hastings,” Haussler said. “It’s just been a wonderful operation. I’m just awfully proud of Larry and Pat and Pete and David and all the people involved in making that work.”
Crowley, whose professional career included retail ventures, business promotion and nonprofit management, said he got to know Schnase not through work, but through time spent together on the links.
“We just were friends, and we played golf,” Crowley said with a laugh. “The reason we played together is neither of us was very good.”
Schnase later invited Crowley to become an investor in Eagle Plastics. And in the early 1990s the two men went together to develop a feasibility study regarding lodging needs in Hastings.
The study, which came around the time the Smith Softball Complex was being built on Hastings’ north side, led to development of the Comfort Inn motel on Osborne Drive West, which Schnase and Crowley owned together for many years with Harry Dworak as manager.
Schnase, Crowley and Dworak later worked together to develop the Uptown Experience apartments above the Odyssey restaurant in downtown Hastings. Schnase also built the newer My Place hotel up north.
“We never had any major disagreements,” Crowley said. “We were good friends, and we worked well together.”
In 1996, Schnase was named Nebraska Entrepreneur of the Year by the Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business Administration.
Still with Eagle Plastics at the time, he told the Tribune that the key to his success had been attention to customers’ expectations.
“The most important thing is to listen to them and respond to their needs and wants in a timely, professional manner,” he said.
Through the years, Schnase lent his expertise to a variety of leadership positions, including service with the Nebraska Power Review Board, the Lochland board, the Hastings Civil Service Commission, the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Education board, and the Plastic Pipe and Fittings Association.
Haussler said Schnase’s grasp of business helped him go far in life, recalling a compliment Lainson once paid to his long-ago protegé.
“John said he never found a person who could read a financial statement any better than Larry,” Haussler said.
Crowley said Schnase was both a generous and genuine individual, and that he will be greatly missed in Hastings.
“He was very generous in our community,” Crowley said. “A lot of people don’t know that, but he helped a lot of projects in this town. He did it very quietly.”
Haussler agreed, noting how many times over the years he had approached Schase personally or through his businesses for contributions for various projects and causes.
“I don’t know that I was ever turned down,” Haussler said. “That just says it all.”
Survivors include Schnase’s wife of nearly 67 years, Barbara (Wells) Schnase; sons Jim, David and Rick; daughter Joni Martin; one sister, Neva Semotan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
