Hastings High School students will have the option this fall to pursue training as certified nursing assistants.
Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 8-0 during their meeting Monday to approve an additional CNA course at Hastings High School as a capstone to the health science program. Board member Tracey Katzberg was absent.
Lawrence Tunks, HPS director of learning, as well as representatives from Mary Lanning Healthcare and Central Community College-Hastings, presented on the program during the school board work session on Thursday.
A CNA program was identified through the district’s Perkins V grant. Grant recipients are supposed to identify local and regional occupational and career needs.
“Two years ago when we worked on this and started developing our grant, one of the very first things we identified as a group was the need for health care, programs of study in those health care fields,” Tunks said. “That was a big need for us. We felt it was a need for our school district, for our community, and the businesses and organizations, hospitals, health care facilities not only just in Hastings but in our entire region, and the data supported that. We’ve had students ask about this before. We do know we have students who are interested in it.”
Mary Lanning has almost 50 open nursing positions, including 10 CNA positions.
“If we could find more CNAs, we would employ them,” said Sharon Hayek, organization development services director for Mary Lanning. “We just can’t find the applicants.”
The position offers a starting wage of $14.20 per hour, full-time benefits at 29 hours per week, plus flexible scheduling so students can continue to attend school.
“We are like everyone else in the community, the state,” Hayek said. “We can’t find employees. I don’t know where they went when the pandemic hit. Folks like me are getting ready to retire. We’d like to retire, but there aren’t a lot of people to take our place.”
She said there is no better way for someone to determine if health care is for them than to be employed as a CNA.
“You see everything,” she said. “You work with one of the medical professionals as a CNA. We’re very excited about this project.”
The pathways program will include an introductory course, intermediate course and capstone.
“At our high school we are already offering two of the three courses,” Tunks said. “For us, we thought CNA would be an excellent capstone for us. It meets the needs of our community, it meets the needs of our students, it meets the needs of our high school that jump right into this.”
If the program is successful, there are other ways to branch out based on this model.
That could include EMT, medical aide, pharmacy tech, phlebotomy tech or medical interventions capstone classes.
The lab will be at Hastings High School.
“We feel when we get kids at the high school we can do everything we need to with them,” high school principal Tom Szlanda said.
The plan is to make it a dual-credit course with credits at the high school and CCC.
The plan is to introduce the pilot program in fall of 2022.
There will be two sections, each with eight students for 16 students per semester, and 32 students will go through the program during the academic year.
The Mary Lanning Foundation and Hastings Public Schools Foundation are collaborating on funding for the program.
Jason Davis, CCC associate dean of students, said the college will pilot a hybrid program with a lot of the program done online and then use the lab. There is a facility available at CCC to facilitate flexible schedules and high demand for the program.
Also during Monday’s meeting, administrators and board members recognized high school nurse Sara Baumann and school resource officer Emily Ostdiek, who used an automated external defibrillator on freshman Will Bernard when he went into cardiac arrest on March 14. Baumann, Bernard and Bernard’s mother, Crystal Graham, were in attendance.
Board members also honored the district’s Emerging Educator of the Year Kailey Rayburn and Educator of the Year Diane Biere.
In other business, the board:
- Unanimously approved a substitute teacher rate of $155 per day for 2022-23. The wage represents a $5 increase.
- Unanimously approved classified staff increases and Appendix A for 2022-23.
- Unanimously approved administrative staff increases of 4.25%.
- Unanimously approved the superintendent’s contract of a 4.25% increase plus 3% additional market adjustment for 2022-23.
- Unanimously approved the senior high band trip to Denver.
- Unanimously approved summer school activities program.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of materials from Menards in the amount of $142,399 for a new maintenance storage building.
- Unanimously approved roof replacement bid for sections of Alcott Elementary School and Hastings High School.
- Unanimously approved a bid from Blue Hill Furniture in the amount of $39,866 for carpet replacement at Lincoln School.
- Unanimously approved ticket prices and student fees for 2022-23. All ticket prices and student fees will remain the same.
