Following a public hearing, the Hastings Board of Education approved the school district’s 2023-24 budget Monday.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the $19.04 million budget is about 1.6% more than last year.
Members of the board voted 9-0 to approve the budget.
Schneider asked the board to approve the budget, but the tax request vote had to be delayed until October to allow time for hearings to receive public comment about the ask.
Along with the public hearing on Monday, the public had the opportunity to discuss the property tax asking at a joint public hearing on Thursday.
Future opportunities for the public to provide input on the tax request will be Tuesday at 6:01 p.m. at the Hastings Senior High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St.; and at the Board of Education meeting on Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the district board room, 1515 W. Eighth St.
The 2022-23 HPS property tax levy rate was set at $1.12 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation for the general fund, 2.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital fund, and 20 cents per $100 for the bond fund — a total of $1.342 per $100 of property valuation.
The 2023-24 proposed levy rate is $1.10 per $100 for the general fund, 1.2 cents per $100 for the qualified capital fund, and 10 cents per $100 for the bond fund, for a total of $1.212 per $100 of property valuation.
As an example, Schneider said HPS taxes on a $200,000 home would have been $2,684 to support the school district’s 2022-23 budget. For 2023-24, the same home, valued at $218,000 based on an average 9% valuation increase, would see an HPS tax bill of $2,642.
“Our tax asking went down due to the governor’s plan on school finances,” he said.
The board also discussed the list of goals set for 2023-28.
Schneider said members of the board discussed what was important to them this summer during a board retreat.
The goals outline a focus on students, staff and community.
For students, the goals include enhancing the district culture to place high value on student well-being, engagement and mental health. This can be done through emphasizing the importance of student involvement in school clubs, activities and extra-curricular offerings.
The board also wants to support all learners from preschool through career and college readiness.
In its staff goals, the board wants to enhance the district culture by empowering educator innovation and initiative. The board wants to be creative with non-student contract time to provide added support.
The goals include recruiting, retaining and developing high-quality staff by providing competitive compensation and a safe and welcoming work environment.
Focusing on the community, the goals include valuing well-being, engagement and mental health.
The board wants to expand partnerships with the HPS Foundation and ensure district leadership remains involved, visible and approachable through the community.
Other goals include increasing partnerships and collaborations in the community for career awareness and community service, as well as improve communication strategies.
In other business, the board:
- Unanimously approved the district’s Return to Learn Plan outlining the school’s response to the pandemic.
- Unanimously approved option enrollment limits for the 2024-25 school year.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a used bus for $88,350.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.