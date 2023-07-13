Despite increasing costs, Hastings Public Schools may be able to reduce its levy in the upcoming fiscal year, Superintendent Jeff Schneider told the Hastings Board of Education Thursday at the board’s work session.
“We think we’re going to be able to decrease our levy come September,” he said. “I can’t guarantee that, but I think that’s going to work out.”
Schneider said district officials have to wait until the valuation numbers come in before they can finalize a budget.
With property valuations expected to increase for the second year in a row, the overall money collected through the levy will increase.
He said an estimated $46 million was used by the district this year and they are budgeting about $48 million next year.
“That doesn’t mean we are going to spend that,” he said.
The expanded budget will reflect expected cost increases in personnel and other categories.
“Like everybody right now, our costs are going up,” Schneider said.
Schneider said the school is slated to get about $2 million more next year due to the governor’s finance plan, which will help the overall budget.
“That’s a big reason why we may be able to decrease our levy,” he said.
Several policy changes required by new state law also were discussed at the work session. Topics addressed include graduation requirements, full-time and part-time enrollment, student activity eligibility, special education, collection of information regarding dyslexia, behavioral points of contact, weapons, use of school facilities, enrollment option, student discipline, alternate education and annual organizational meeting.
New policies to be addressed include seizure-safe schools and initiations or hazing.
The board will have first readings on those changes and new policies Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the district’s offices, 1515 W. Eighth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.