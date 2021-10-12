The Adams Central Public School District will explore the possibility of remodeling the junior high science room and hallway, with the first step taken at its meeting Monday.
The Adams Central Board of Education approved an agreement with W Design Associates to create concept drawings and cost estimates for the project.
Superintendent Shawn Scott said employees with W Design would meet with staff and teachers to get ideas about what will be included. He said the intent would be to let bidding shortly after January 2022, if the board wants to pursue the remodel.
Scott said the junior high science room previously was identified by the building committee as the greatest maintenance need for the school. When the district updated the high school science room about three years ago, he said, officials knew they would have to follow up with the junior high room.
“We were very happy with the science rooms we did at the high school level,” he said.
With the age of the high school, Scott said, there is a periodic need to update areas to keep everything current.
After the board reviews the estimates for the project, the second step will be to decide whether to tackle the project at this time. If so, the school would put the project out for bid.
In other business, the board:
- Reviewed updated enrollment numbers for the district.
- Reviewed the school’s COVID-19 plan.
- Reviewed the school’s food service program.
The next meeting will be Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
