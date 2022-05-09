With federal funds not being authorized to continue paying for school lunches in the next school year, Adams Central Public Schools will be joining educational institutions across the United States in returning to the pre-pandemic payment system.
For the last two school years, Congress has authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers to provide no-cost meals to all students and to receive the higher Summer Food Service Program rates of reimbursement.
Superintendent Shawn Scott told the Adams Central Board of Education at its regular meeting on Monday that those federal funds allowed the school to cover the costs of meals. Without the reimbursement, he said, those costs will fall back to parents.
“For most parents, it’s been two years since having to pay for school lunches,” Scott said after the meeting. “It’s going to be a big change for parents. It was a huge benefit, but it’s going to go away.”
Scott told the board he isn’t sure if the increased prices will cover the cost of meals, considering the effect inflation has had on food prices.
“With gas and freight changes, I’m a little afraid of what prices will be,” he said.
The district left the meal prices the same last year, but Scott said that in previous years, the board generally has raised the cost by about 5 cents each year.
To help cover the increased costs, Scott recommended the board increase the lunch costs by 10 cents.
“I think going up 10 cents is pretty reasonable,” he said.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the 10-cent increase with Chad Trausch and Chris Wahlmeier absent from the meeting.
Breakfast prices will be $2.25 for elementary students, $2.35 for high school students and $2.55 for adults. Lunch prices will be $2.85 at the elementary, $3.25 for high schoolers and $3.75 for adults. Milk will be 50 cents, and snacks will be $1.10.
There is a bill to extend the USDA authority to issue COVID-19 Child Nutrition Response waivers for the 2022-23 school year. The bill has been introduced in the Senate, but it hasn’t been put up for a vote.
USDA has indicated schools should be planning for a return to normal operations, including collecting meal applications and making eligibility determinations for free, reduced, and paid-price meals.
In other business, the board:
— Designated three secretaries to complete the district census.
— Approved a contract for Aaron Neujahr for the 2022-23 school year.
— Approved a $3,390 donation for five students to attend the National FBLA Competition in Chicago, Illinois.
— Approved a $3,186 donation for one student to attend the National SkillsUSA Competition in Atlanta, Georgia.
— Heard an annual review of facilities.
— Heard an annual review of the extra-curricular program.
The next regular meeting will be June 13 at 6:30 p.m.
