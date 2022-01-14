Drive up Kansas Avenue between the Hastings post office and Seventh Street most any weekday between August and May, and you will witness education on the move.
First, you will see a full or nearly full parking lot south of Chapman Gymnasium and Kealy Gymtorium and Fine Arts Center, meaning students have arrived for class at St. Cecilia High School and Middle School.
Immediately thereafter, you will notice the students, teachers, support staff and administrators crossing the street as they move back and forth between the high school and middle school, which are west of Kansas; and the schools’ athletic, fine arts, cafeteria and parking facilities to the east.
These are signs of life and growth in the heart of Hastings, and they mean business as usual on the part of both the school community and motorists:
At all hours of the school day and in all kinds of weather, people of all ages — students in blue and white uniforms, lay staff members in work attire, priests in black clerical dress and religious sisters in gray habits — will be crossing that street. Sometimes, motorists will need to slow down to let them pass.
In all, results of a traffic study show, Kansas is crossed on foot about 2,500 times per day by St. Cecilia students and staff. The foot crossings include those of 50-60 elementary students who board and de-board a bus there each morning and afternoon shuttling to and from St. Michael’s School near the west edge of town.
While no vehicle-pedestrian disasters have occurred over the years, the Rev. Tom Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, knows of some close calls.
“We really can’t explain how, with no traffic signals or stop signs, nothing’s ever happened,” he said. “I say that there are a lot of guardian angels flying over that street.”
Now, however, Hastings Catholic Schools is advancing a plan to renovate and expand the high school, which stands along Kansas between Fifth and Sixth streets.
As part of that plan, HCS would build onto the east end of the building, adding additional classroom space, a new chapel, and a secure entry and office area.
If the community gives its blessing, the addition would place the new outside wall of the building about 47 feet east of where it stands today, covering part of Kansas and closing the street that for many local motorists is a favorite way out of downtown to the north.
On Tuesday, HCS will go before the Hastings Planning Commission to present its request for the closure between Fifth and Sixth streets. A public hearing will provide an opportunity for citizen input on the issue.
The meeting begins 4 p.m. in the City Council chambers at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
As always, the Planning Commission will issue a non-binding recommendation to the Hastings City Council, which then will conduct its own public hearing before deciding the issue.
Brouillette knows his organization is making a major request in asking the city to close the street, which long has carried vehicles northbound as part of the city’s alternating one-way traffic regime north and south between First and Seventh streets in and out of the downtown business district.
He’s a Hastings native who grew up in the neighborhood around St. Cecilia and graduated from the high school in 1988. He knows Hastings residents of all religious affiliations and school loyalties roll north past the front doors of the church and high school on a regular basis, especially after picking up or dropping off mail at the post office.
At the same time, Brouillette is excited about the plans being developed to enhance the learning environment for St. Cecilia students and make the campus safer, more convenient and more attractive for students, visitors and the community as a whole.
Brouillette said he welcomes the community’s thoughts on what HCS is planning, and he respectfully asks for consideration not only from decision makers, but from the public at large. He hopes residents will see the value of the investment HCS is planning to make in the city and its future.
“We want their input,” he said.
A street runs through it
Hastings Catholic Schools is a central parochial school system for students in preschool through 12th grade, currently serving a combined total of 584 students on the St. Cecilia campus and at St. Michael’s Elementary, 721 Creighton Ave.
HCS is supported by students’ families through tuition and by the people of St. Cecilia and St. Michael’s parishes through assessments, as well as by many donors in the wider Hastings community and by the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.
Parochial school facilities have stood south of St. Cecilia Church, which towers over the corner of Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue, for a century. The original north wing of the current high school was built in 1957 on the southwest corner of Sixth and Kansas. The south wing of the high school followed in 1961; a single-story link connects the two wings.
The Butler Middle School, which adjoins the north wing of the high school on the west, serves grades 6-8. Ground for the middle school was broken in 1988, at the same time the 1922 school building was demolished to make way for the new Chapman Gym and Kealy Gymtorium and Fine Arts Center addition across the alley south of the church.
The city closed Sixth Street between Kansas and Colorado avenues to make way for the 1988 construction project. The parking lot that supports both the school and the church stands south of the gym, with around 90 stalls available.
On Oct. 26, 2021, Hastings Catholic Schools announced a five-year, $10 million capital campaign themed “Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time,” primarily to provide for the high school renovation and expansion and to build up the HCS endowment to increase teachers’ pay. To date, more than $6 million has been committed.
Eight million of the $10 million fundraising goal is earmarked for the renovation and expansion project, with groundbreaking anticipated for this summer.
The planned renovation work includes installation of a new heating system to replace the old boilers; replacement of the building’s mechanical systems; air conditioning for classrooms and hallways; new windows and doors for both the high school and middle school; a new fire alarm system; lighting improvements; asbestos abatement; new fixtures and flooring; and updates for Americans With Disabilities Act compliance. In the south wing, a new set of restrooms will be built to serve the second floor and a new enclosed stairway will be installed as an emergency exit at the west end.
The two-story addition across the east end of the building would provide space for the new chapel; new classrooms; and the new office and secure entry, which would open to the east. It also would allow for the link between the north and south wings to be expanded to two stories, with an elevator installed to replace the current chair lift.
As plans currently stand, and if the street closure is approved, the addition would provide about 9,300 square feet of new floor space, Brouillette said.
Traffic analysis
To inform its request for the street closure, HCS last fall hired JEO Consulting Group Inc. to update a 2018 traffic analysis examining several intersections near the school.
Using traffic operations analysis methodology, JEO concluded that closing Kansas between Fifth and Sixth streets “will have no significant impact on the local transportation network” — especially once some motorists now using Kansas opt for an entirely different route to reach their destinations.
JEO recommends the following:
— That the intersection of Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue be turned into a three-way stop-controlled “T” intersection, with two-way traffic still allowed on Fifth Street and Kansas remaining a one-way street for northbound traffic.
— That the intersection of Seventh Street and Colorado Avenue be monitored to see if crashes there remain an issue. Problems have been reported with eastbound vehicles exiting the alley alongside St. Cecilia Church onto Colorado Avenue, then mistakenly turning northbound onto the one-way, southbound street and, with no south-facing stop sign at Seventh Street, proceeding into the intersection and getting into wrecks. Such problems might be alleviated with “Do Not Enter” signage just north of the alley exit.
— That Sixth Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues be converted from two-way to one-way, eastbound traffic.
Brouillette said that if Kansas Avenue is closed, HCS will install a paved pedestrian walkway into the campus from the south that would be wide enough to handle emergency vehicles needing access to the property from that direction.
He also said that if Kansas is closed, all school- and church-related traffic may both enter and exit the parking lot on Colorado Avenue.
Adding an access route connecting the parking lot to Fifth Street may be needed to take some of the pressure off Colorado, Brouillette said.
If Kansas is closed, he said, HCS would lose some on-street parallel parking spots directly in front of the high school, but should not lose any stalls in the parking lot.
In addition to closing the one block of Kansas, the school is requesting that the alley to the east between Kansas and Colorado avenues be vacated — a change that could allow for some additional parking lot spaces to be developed.
“We hope to gain a few,” Brouillette said.
Community support
The packet of information HCS has submitted to the Planning Commission for Tuesday’s meeting includes letters of support for the street closing signed by Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare; Superintendent Jeff Schneider and retired Superintendent Craig Kautz of Hastings Public Schools; Shawn Scott, superintendent of Adams Central Public Schools; and Greg Sinner, owner of Sinner Rentals and Storage, which owns four properties on Colorado Avenue directly across the street from the St. Cecilia parking lot.
All the letter writers cited the safety factor for students crossing Kansas on foot.
Sinner, who serves on the Planning Commission, wrote that closing Kansas Avenue would have “very little to no impact” on traffic flow in the area.
He cited the experience of all three of his children who attended St. Cecilia and know well the hazards of crossing the street.
“We can’t tell you how many times they shared near-miss stories with us,” Sinner wrote. “The time has come to eliminate this life safety hazard.”
Long term, Brouillette said, HCS, which owns several properties in the vicinity of the school, is hoping to develop a more accessible campus that not only links its buildings safely, but includes green space, additional parking for school and church visitors, and even a feature such as an outdoor prayer garden that the public could enjoy.
“We want to create a beautiful space, not only for ourselves but for the community,” he said.
