Hastings City Councilman Ted Schroeder announced he would not run for a second term and encouraged residents of west Hastings to consider running for his seat.
He made his announcement during the council’s regular meeting on Monday.
“If anybody wants to call me, they can get on the (city) website, send me their phone number, I’ll meet them in person if they want to talk about being on council,” he said.
Schroeder said he could provide insight about what to expect including the time commitment involved “so somebody would come in and really step up and take their turn.”
Schroeder, 67, retired in 2021 from a career in real estate.
“My wife and I are starting to plan a lot of traveling,” he said.
Serving on the council has been rewarding for Schroeder.
“This has been a fantastic experience,” he said. “I’m looking forward to this next year and some of the topics we have to tackle. I think we’re on track with them.”
Incumbents have until Feb. 15 to file for re-election, and non-incumbents have until March 1 to file. The primary election will be May 10.
Also with terms expiring at the end of 2022 are Ward 1 Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik, Ward 3 Councilman Chuck Rosenberg and Ward 4 Councilman Matt Fong. Skutnik and Rosenberg have filed for reelection.
Ward 1 includes south Hastings, Ward 2 includes west Hastings, Ward 3 includes central Hastings, and Ward 4 includes east Hastings.
Schroeder said the city, especially west Hastings, has experienced a lot of success during his time on the council.
He serves as the council liaison on the Airport Advisory Board.
“Two of our shining stars during my term in my ward is that we have been able to take the airport from not really visible or active to really having some fantastic things happening out there,” he said. “The second one is that when I turn on 12th Street, and I live way out west, I have a big smile on my face when I drive between the airport and the mall area with what’s going on there.”
Schroeder said he advocated for a redevelopment project at the former Imperial Mall site.
Such a project is under way with the mixed-use Theatre District development, which includes a plan to remodel the former Imperial Movie Theatre.
“With that happening and them revitalizing the theater, because Ward 2 does not have a lot of commercial or major infrastructure in there, those were the major things when I ran that I wanted to make sure something would happen,” he said.
Schroeder also helped organize the community advisory committee for the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for girls in west Hastings. The site was formerly home to a drug treatment program for girls.
He said the site includes about 70 employees and is an asset to the community. The advisory committee is working on having the girls do community service projects in Hastings.
“So I have an understanding that there’s a positive impact that that can have not only on those girls’ lives but on the community,” he said.
Sitting on the council follows a long history of community service in Hastings for Schroeder.
He was actively involved in the planning committee for the Nebraska State Fly-In and air show that the Hastings Municipal Airport hosted in June 2021. Schroeder was a volunteer coordinator for the event.
“I’ve got a list for what’s happened at the airport that’s almost incredible,” he said. “Part of that was stimulated by the airshow and the great enthusiasm we got from that.”
He cited the Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett, pastor at First Presbyterian Church, who calls Hastings a “community of hope.”
“We have many things I hope we can work through this year so we can all unite as a community,” he said. “The pastor at our church always starts his sermon with the statement that we are a community of hope. I truly believe that.”
In other business, the council:
- Voted 7-0-1 to approve a claim of Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $732.03. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved an agreement for $52,330 with American Fence Co. for fence installation at 3505 Yost Ave.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Corey Stutte to sign an application for Community Development Block Grant funds in the amount of $727,000 for a Pacha Soap Co. expansion project at 317 S. Elm Ave. The project, which includes new equipment, would add about 24 jobs.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance 4692 creating Street Improvement District No. 2022-1 — Brooking Circle, Frahm Lane and Rittenhouse Street, all in the Trail Ridge Addition at North Park Commons. The council also unanimously approved a motion to suspend the requirement to vote on an ordinance at three meetings and give the ordinance final approval on Monday.
Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the plans, specifications and authorization to advertise for bids for Street Improvement District 2022-1 — Brooking Circle, Frahm Lane and Rittenhouse Street, all in the Trail Ridge Addition at North Park Commons.
