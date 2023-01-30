A 33-year-old Osceola man accused of attempting to kill a Hastings Police Department officer near the police department will be assessed to see whether he has the capacity to stand trial.

Prosecutors asked for a second competency evaluation in the case against Anthony Mattison, noting an evaluation was conducted at the request of the defense counsel and the report that followed opined that the defendant did not have the capacity to stand trial.

0
0
0
0
0