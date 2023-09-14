Along with a meeting tonight (Sept. 14), a second joint public hearing with political subdivisions regarding proposed property taxes has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hastings High School auditorium, 1100 W. 14th St.
Tonight’s hearing will start at 7 p.m. at the auditorium, but the second time was added becaues the bright pink postcards that included the proposed tax data and meeting information didn’t reach many mailboxes until today.
