The case of a 23-year-old Hastings man accused of shooting a stolen firearm at a car and house has been sent to the district court.
Conner Brown of 1807 W. Third St. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Sept. 2 in Adams County Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the Adams County District Court.
According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Hastings Police Department responded Aug. 25 to a report of gunshots fired about 2:52 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Second Street.
A witness reported he woke up to gunshots and looked out his front door. He saw a man fire a series of shots, then casually walk away from the area.
Officers located 24 brass .40-caliber shell casings on the sidewalk, street and front yard of 1822 W. Second St. Officers found 18 holes that appeared to be bullet holes in the front of the house, four holes in the rear passenger door of a vehicle parked in the driveway, and two holes in the rear passenger window of the vehicle.
The two residents of the house woke up to the gunshots and went to check a security system monitor. A bullet reportedly entered the house and caused flying debris that struck the face of a resident. The two then crawled to a back bedroom and called 911.
No other injuries were reported.
About 12 minutes after the initial report, officers located a man walking in the 1800 block of West Third Street who matched the description of the suspect and identified him as Conner Brown of Hastings. Officers interviewed Brown at the police station and arrested him.
Unlawful discharge of a firearm is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Possession of a stolen firearm is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
