SUPERIOR— A second victim has died following a shooting incident Thursday afternoon at a Superior grain elevator, the Nebraska State Patrol announced Friday morning.
The second victim had been life-flighted from Superior to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln Thursday with life-threatening injuries.
The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the Agrex Inc., office on East Nebraska Highway 8. The shooter also died after an employee returned fire.
A third victim was treated for gunshot injuries and released at Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior Thursday.
The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department, and Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
At about 2 p.m., NSP was dispatched to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with response to an active shooter incident at the grain elevator. The Superior and Nelson fire departments also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, investigators located one deceased individual and the two other victims, along with the injured shooter. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene.
Several people reportedly had been inside the office at the time of the incident.
The shooter was identified as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior. Hoskinson was taken by ambulance to the Superior hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The deceased victims have not yet been identified.
According to NSP, Hoskinson had been fired from his job at the elevator earlier in the day.Shortly before 2 p.m., he returned to the business with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson.
The investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released when possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.