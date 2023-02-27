A security staff member died Sunday in a utility vehicle accident at the Hastings Regional Center, according to information provided by the Nebraska State Patrol.
Jarrett Dittmer, 25, of Fairfield was a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee working security at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center located on the Hastings Regional Center campus.
The Nebraska State Patrol was called to investigate a crash that had occurred on the grounds about 1:45 p.m. Sunday with assistance from the Hastings Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation indicates Dittmer was driving in a utility vehicle when the vehicle went out of control on a curve and rolled. Dittmer was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
