regional center (copy)
New buildings constructed in 2019 are pictured at the Hastings Regional Center in July 2020. Since 2021, the new buildings have housed the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Hastings, which serves teenage females.

 Amy Roh/Tribune/

A security staff member died Sunday in a utility vehicle accident at the Hastings Regional Center, according to information provided by the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Jarrett Dittmer, 25, of Fairfield was a Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services employee working security at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center located on the Hastings Regional Center campus.

