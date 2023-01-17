Hastings Utilities

Hastings Utilities.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

With increased prices and decreased availability for equipment, Hastings Utilities officials are thankful to have found a semi tractor-trailer to help transport sludge from the Pollution Control Facility to nearby fields.

Members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 5-0 at their regular meeting on Jan. 12 to recommend approval of purchasing that truck from Nebraska Peterbilt of Grand Island for $195,847. The Hastings City Council will act on that recommendation at its Jan. 23 meeting.

