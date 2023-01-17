With increased prices and decreased availability for equipment, Hastings Utilities officials are thankful to have found a semi tractor-trailer to help transport sludge from the Pollution Control Facility to nearby fields.
Members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 5-0 at their regular meeting on Jan. 12 to recommend approval of purchasing that truck from Nebraska Peterbilt of Grand Island for $195,847. The Hastings City Council will act on that recommendation at its Jan. 23 meeting.
Nebraska Peterbilt informed the PCF it has a truck available that meets specifications due to an order cancellation.
The Pollution Control Facility was in contact with three semi tractor manufacturers, all projecting order delivery dates beyond the 2022-23 fiscal year with two manufacturers projecting into 2025.
The truck had been budgeted for $150,000. Director of Underground Operations Brandan Lubken said on Thursday the truck could be purchased without reopening the capital budget and be delivered in February.
The Pollution Control Facility currently uses a contracted truck and driver for $760 per day.
Lubken had no qualms with the service provided by the contractor, whom Lubken described as “a very good contractor, very reliable.”
The Pollution Control Facility has a couple years of data now on the current process.
“We feel like we can do it cheaper and with our own labor,” Lubken said. “Just with some movement of what they currently do in operations, we can fit it in.”
Owning its own truck would add no extra labor cost for the Pollution Control Facility. Amortizing the semi over eight years, capturing costs such as fuel, maintenance and other consumables, the estimated cost would be about $320 per day. With a daily savings of $439.66 and 220 days hauling sludge each year, the sewer budget stands to save $96,725 in one year’s time.
“The savings more than pays for the increase in initial costs for the semi tractor in one year’s time,” Lubken said.
He said the Pollution Control Facility, which treats the city’s wastewater, converts primary waste into fertilizer that is applied to farm ground using a sludge application machine. A few years ago that vehicle was deemed too heavy when full to run on county roads, so instead a truck brings the fertilizer to the applicator.
The utility department previously budgeted for a trailer that could handle the material and contracted with a semi tractor driver.
Lubken said two Pollution Control Facility employees possess commercial driver’s licenses.
Two more PCF employees will take classes to get their CDLs.
“It’s something we do almost every day, so if we can do it in-house we should,” Lubken said.
City Finance Director Roger Nash said this is asking to exceed the budgeted amount for the line item.
“It doesn’t impact a formal opening of the budget to amend it,” he said. “It’s just exceeding the budgeted line item.”
Nash said increased costs for equipment isn’t an issue isolated to the purchase of this truck.
“We’re running into this with everything,” he said. “It’s either a supply issue or it’s coming in — and it doesn’t matter whether it’s a vehicle, a pickup, a big truck or playground equipment — everything’s coming in higher than we anticipated and everybody’s doing their best to look for used stuff that’s available, because even if you can order a new one within your budget it might be a year or two before you get it. Obviously if we’ve got it in the budget, the need is now.”
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson mentioned a piece of needed equipment with an availability timeline of 2028.
“It’s 2023; how do you budget for that?” he said. “We’re going to be in a position with a lot of these larger units that we’re going to have to commit to them and then hope down the road it doesn’t raise a red flag. Now, it shouldn’t. The council, and certainly this board, has been very supportive of our asset needs.”
Fortunately, Johnson said, the utility department doesn’t ever anticipate having a 100% execution rate on capital items. That provides the ability to adjust without having to reopen the budget.
Lubken wrote in a memo to Johnson about the proposed purchase, that with $5.3 million in the sewer capital budget for 2022-23 and a three-year execution rate on capital spending around 50%, the department should stay well within the overall sewer capital budget.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann, who serves as a liaison to the utility board and also happens to be vice president of Hastings HVAC, said increased equipment costs and limited availability seem to be the new normal when it comes to doing business.
“This is something we’re going to have to start operating at, functionality-wise, on a city level just because that’s the way it’s going to be,” he said.
