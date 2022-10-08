Hastings area residents are being asked to help fill a semitrailer this weekend with essential items for delivery to individuals whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
The Stronger than the Storm Central Nebraska Hurricane Relief Effort began collecting items Oct. 7 and will continue through 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9.
The semitrailer is parked on the lot at the Jerry Spady automobile dealership, 2750 Osborne Drive East.
Needed items include bottled water, non-perishable food items, towels, trash bags, cleaning supplies, baby food, baby formula, diapers, gift cards, air mattresses, personal hygiene products, toilet paper and batteries.
Monetary donations also are accepted. The public is invited to visit the “Stronger Than The Storm Relief Effort” Facebook page for details on how they can give.
The Stronger than the Storm event is sponsored by Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC, Nebraska Weather.tv and Nebraska Realty.
For more information call 402-303-9733.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.