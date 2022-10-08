Hastings area residents are being asked to help fill a semitrailer this weekend with essential items for delivery to individuals whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The Stronger than the Storm Central Nebraska Hurricane Relief Effort began collecting items Oct. 7 and will continue through 6 p.m. Oct. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 9.

