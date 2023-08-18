U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts encouraged citizens to be involved in the community as he spoke to the Hastings Noon Rotary Club on Friday at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
“Being a part of Rotary, and service clubs in general, is something that makes this county strong,” he said.
Ricketts said America has a long history of individuals coming together to fix various problems citizens face, rather than relying on government to do it all.
“It really takes local people to do things for a community,” he said. “This truly is one of the legacies our country has embraced.”
Ricketts, a Republican, served as Nebraska’s governor from 2015-23. He was prevented from running again by term limits. In January, Gov. Jim Pillen appointed Ricketts to replace Sen. Ben Sasse, who took a job as the president of the University of Florida two years into his second term.
Ricketts said the federal government has faced a number of challenges in the months since he became senator but believes the country’s future is bright.
“My biggest surprise is how nice the Democrats have been,” he said. “We have philosophical difference, but we treat each other respectfully.”
He said there is common ground for representatives on both sides of the aisle to agree on tasks the federal government should do.
He hopes to bring Nebraska values to Washington politics, pointing to tax relief, balanced budgets and the pandemic response as successes that could be replicated across the country.
“Nebraska is what America is supposed to be,” he said. “I believe we have a lot to show this nation about how to run things.”
Ricketts pointed to the $32 trillion national debt as a major cause for concern.
“We absolutely need to get our arms around the spending that’s going on today,” he said.
Nebraska’s SNAP Next Step program is another example of items he believes could benefit the entire nation. The voluntary program started in 2016, allowing any Nebraskans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, to receive education, job training and more.
Participants saw a $25,000 average increase in annual income, he said, all while helping them be confident that each increase will be worthwhile in light of any public assistance decrease. Once participants are able to maintain sufficient income, they are able to reduce their reliance on public assistance.
Ricketts introduced the SNAP Next Step legislative proposal to the Senate and believes it could help other states lower poverty.
Ricketts also explained the Flex Fuel Fairness Act he introduced with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to provide a meaningful incentive for automakers to manufacture flex fuel vehicles in addition to battery electric vehicles.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed tailpipe carbon emissions standards for light-duty vehicles that would require up to two-thirds of cars and trucks in the U.S. to be electric in eight years.
While he understands the benefits of electric cars, Ricketts said, the current distribution system isn’t sufficient to provide adequate coverage in rural areas, like much of Nebraska.
His bill would equally encourage the production of flex fuel vehicles as an alternative since biofuels like ethanol also reduce emissions.
“It reduces our dependency on foreign oil,” he said. “It’s good for our farmers and ranchers.”
