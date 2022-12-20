Brothers Logan and Kayler Arneson were attempting to move as many boxes at once as possible, pushing the boxes in piles or rows, on Monday during the annual box-building project for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program.
Logan and Kayler’s father, Eric, is a member of Hastings Noon Sertoma.
“I like it,” Logan said. “I just like carrying boxes. I like running around.”
About 20 volunteers — Sertomans and their family members — assembled nearly 550 boxes in about an hour on Monday in the Adams County Fairgrounds activities building.
Volunteers started with flat cardboard sheets, which they then folded in the appropriate places to form the boxes and taped up for reinforcement.
The finished boxes then were lined up on the floor for labeling. On Tuesday, they will be filled for area families in need this holiday season.
Goodfellows will be helping a total of 210 households this Christmas. The larger the family, the more boxes it receives.
Families with young children receive toys as well as food.
The boxes will be delivered to families from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 24.
The toys will be placed into the boxes Wednesday night after all the grocery items are packed in them.
The local Sertoma club has been part of the Goodfellows project for nearly all — if not for the entirety — of the club’s more than 60-year history.
Sertoma members also presented the Tribune with a check for $250 for Goodfellows on Monday.
Eric Arneson, now 38, has been helping assemble boxes for Goodfellows with his father, Richard, since Eric was young.
Eric started bringing his sons the last few years as they’ve been old enough to help.
“They like helping for so long, and then we’ll see,” he said with a chuckle. “They like being helpers.”
While Kayler and Logan were among runners who lined up the completed boxes, Eric, his wife Ashley and their oldest son, Braylen, 11, were among the rest of the volunteers who assembled the boxes
“I just think it’s really cool that they can see there is a need and they can help,” Ashley said. “It’s pretty special.”
Sertoma member Mike Harling also was helping assemble boxes on Monday. This was his first time volunteering at Goodfellows because it had never worked in his schedule during previous years.
“It was part of a learning curve,” he said. “I got better as we went along.”
The volume of Goodfellows was surprising to him.
“It’s rewarding to be part of something bigger than a couple boxes here and there,” he said. “It was a little overwhelming to see this many boxes and that many toys for such a great cause.”
Harling also was joined on Monday by his sons Thomas, 21, and Scott, 17.
“This was a year that it worked out in everybody’s schedule, but as a long-term Sertoma member, I feel it’s nice to be able to show these guys what it’s like to give a little back,” Harling said.
Laura Beahm, a Tribune photographer who serves as the newspaper’s web editor and helps organize the Goodfellows drive, said Sertoma is a key partner in making the campaign a success each year.
“They’re a fundamental part of what we do,” she said. “I don’t think anyone has been volunteering longer than Sertoma. We can always count on them. We know they’re going to be here same time, same place every year and they get it done. They don’t really need any direction any more. They just come in and get to work.”
Beahm liked seeing children help with Goodfellows, as well.
“It’s great those kids come out and they have so much energy and so much excitement,” she said. “They maybe don’t understand immediately what’s going on, but year after year they’re here and helping, and they grow up and start to understand more about what’s going on. It’s fun for them, but at the same time they’re still learning to give back and be part of the community.”
