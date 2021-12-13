With tape dispensers operating at full speed, a team of hardy and big-hearted volunteers from the Hastings Noon Sertoma Club on Monday made quick work of their annual box-building project for the Hastings Tribune’s annual Goodfellows program.
With a helping hand from five young children, 13 Sertomans and spouses or other family members assembled around 561 cardboard boxes in just under an hour in the Adams County Fairgrounds activities building.
“We’ve got it down to a science,” said Deb Sharrick, who helps organize the Sertoma box-building project each year, with a laugh.
Deb’s husband, Jim, is president of the local Sertoma chapter, which currently has 23 members.
“We’re a small but mighty group,” she said.
Monday’s volunteers started with flat cardboard sheets, which they then folded in the appropriate places to form the boxes and taped up for reinforcement.
The finished boxes then were lined up on the floor for labeling. On Tuesday, they will be filled for area families in need this holiday season.
The Goodfellows will be helping a total of 245 households this Christmas. The larger the family, the more boxes it receives.
Families with young children receive toys as well as food.
Sharrick said the local Sertoma club takes to heart the organization’s motto “Service to Mankind.”
The local group has been part of the Goodfellows project for nearly all — if not for the entirety — of the club’s 61-year history.
“No one remembers not doing this,” said Sharrick, noting that the club still has one of its charter members — Paul Holm, a retired doctor of dental surgery who now is 90 years old.
Laura Beahm, a Tribune photojournalist who serves as the newspaper’s web editor and helps organize the Goodfellows drive, said Sertoma is a key partner in making the campaign a success each year.
“Their help is instrumental,” Beahm said. “We have a great relationship with them.”
Sharrick said Sertoma’s good works include helping individuals with hearing challenges.
The local club is pleased to work with Goodfellows year in and year out for the benefit of area families, she said.
“It’s one of those projects we all love doing every year,” Sharrick said. “We’re just so excited we are able to help (the Tribune) do this. We have a dedicated group of folks who try to make it out here every year.”
A number of club members also will help on Saturday when boxes will be delivered to families who are unable to pick them up at the fairgrounds, she said.
Longtime club member Chris Junker was building boxes Monday alongside her daughter, Courtney, as a mother-daughter activity to celebrate the end of Courtney’s semester at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. (Courtney is a senior majoring in social work.)
Chris said she has helped on Sertoma’s Goodfellows night a number of times through the years, and that she likes getting together with other club members and their families for a good cause.
“I enjoy Sertoma because if we need to get something done, we just roll up our sleeves and get it done,” she said. “It’s a great group of people, and this is a great opportunity for us.”
The Goodfellows still are accepting monetary donations for this year’s campaign. Donations can be dropped off at the Tribune office, 908 W. Second St., or mailed to the newspaper at P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902.
Donations also can be made online at hastingstribune.com/goodfellows.
