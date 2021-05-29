As popular as the food is at the Hastings Disabled American Veterans club, for many patrons — as well as employees — the community fostered there is just as important.
“That is my favorite part of working here, actually,” said Beth Sedersten, who works as a bartender at the DAV. “I consider these people my friends. I have regulars who come in every weekend that I get to sit and chat with while I pour their drinks. They’re amazing people. Deb (Hansen, club manager) and I both talk and if we haven’t seen one of our regulars in on their normal day, we actually do check in on them to make sure they’re doing OK. We genuinely care about these people. It’s a really good atmosphere. It’s like a ‘Cheers’ bar. We know your name. We know your drink. A lot of times by the time you sit down we have it ready for you.”
She considers DAV regulars to be a second family for herself.
“We care about each other, and I think that’s the most special thing about this place,” Sedersten said.
A sign in front of the club at 302 S. Elm Ave. lists the daily specials.
“People love our wing night,” Sedersten said. “The homemade pizzas (on Thursday) are a big hit.”
There are rotating specials on Mondays and Fridays.
“There are a lot of favorite foods that people come in for,” she said. “Miss Deb is an amazing cook, and people love it because it’s like home cooking, but without having to cook at home.”
Service organizations like the DAV, American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars long have served an important role in the lives of veterans.
Hastings DAV Chapter 9 was chartered Nov. 20, 1945.
The DAV conducts military funerals and has an honor guard, collaborating with local American Legion and VFW posts.
On Monday, the DAV will provide the noon luncheon — free to veterans — after the Memorial Day program at Parkview Cemetery.
Through the Hastings club’s lounge, the DAV raises funds that help Hastings-area veterans through various outreach programs and donations.
“We’re here to help the veterans and also take them to their appointments,” Hastings DAV Adjutant Rick Ingram said. “We’re here to make sure they get their benefits. If we can’t do anything for them we’ll send them to the Veterans Service Office.”
The DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. DAV’s services are offered at no cost to all veterans, their families and survivors.
The Hastings DAV contributed funding for the Grand Island state veterans cemetery.
The club raised funds to purchase the Ford Flex parked outside the lounge that DAV volunteers use to transport veterans to their Veterans Affairs appointments. Since that transportation vehicle was put into service in 2014, it has provided over 79,000 miles of transportation for area residents.
Across Nebraska, there are now 23 DAV transportation vehicles helping veterans get to VA medical appointments.
Just since hours were tracked in 2019, Hastings DAV members have donated more than 100,000 volunteer hours helping veterans with appointments, claims, legislation, fundraisers, burial details, parades and programs.
The Nebraska DAV helped veterans statewide claim more than $30 million in new benefits from July 2019 through December 2020. The DAV helps veterans file for benefits and appeal benefit decisions.
Many of the silver-headed regulars gathering around the DAV bar are veterans.
“We have quite a few proud veterans who wear their hats and their jackets in,” Sedersten said. “So that’s always really neat to get to see. It’s just a good place for everyone in the community to come hang out.”
Eating and drinking at the DAV isn’t just for veterans. The sign in front of the club listing specials also states “Everyone Welcome.”
“I think a lot of people don’t realize you don’t have to be a member to come here,” Sedersten said. “That’s one of our big things, we accept everyone. We’re always excited to have more people come down and hang out.”
That’s not only the case at the Hastings DAV.
Service clubs in smaller communities also welcome members of the community.
Geneva’s VFW club, at 1018 G St., is open Tuesday through Sunday.
“I think our role is pretty big in that area because we don’t make any money on our meals, really; it’s more of a community (service),” said Tom Hiatt, commander for Geneva VFW Post No. 7102. “The reason we do it is to keep it open for the community. Maybe people who are not local here don’t understand that it is open to the public. Anybody can come in. Many years ago it wasn’t open to the public. You had to be a member, or be with a member, but ours is completely open to the public.”
Grady Dennis of Sutton eats at the Geneva VFW almost daily, including during lunch on a recent Friday.
“This is a good place to eat and really, really good,” he said. “I like the atmosphere, just everything.”
The club reopened the first Tuesday in June 2020 after closing temporarily due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The VFW paid off its mortgage a couple years ago, and also recently finished renovations such as carpeting and painting the dining room and bar area.
“Our organization is doing pretty well,” Hiatt said. “A lot of that goes to the community, but we did have a member that left us a pretty good inheritance.”
Membership has been on the decline, however. The VFW currently has about 100 members, down from around 230 just 10 years ago.
“We’re losing a lot of our membership just due to death and old age, in the VFW,” he said. “What’s really holding the small-town clubs together is the Sons of the American Legion, I believe.”
That is an organization that includes the sons, grandsons and daughters of past service members.
“They are very involved in our community,” Hiatt said.
