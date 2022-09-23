Working as a city administrator is a calling for Eric Rindfleisch.
Rindfleisch, former city administrator in Onalaska, Wisconsin, is one of four finalists for the Hastings city administrator position.
He interviewed with the city’s hiring committee on Thursday and also met with the Hastings Tribune.
He relishes being the most accessible person in the organization, being involved in the public.
“You’re always on and you have to be accessible and open to the public, as well,” he said. “Being a city administrator is a calling for me.”
Rindfleisch, 49, was elected in 2003 to be an alderperson in his hometown of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. That experience whetted his appetite to serve.
Having worked 18 years in sales, retail and business development after earning a bachelor of arts in international relations from University of Minnesota, Rindfleisch’s experience serving on his hometown’s council led him to pursue a master of public and nonprofit administration from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He got the master’s degree to continue his service to the public.
“Ultimately that’s the underlying word for me, is serving — serving the staff, serving the elected officials, serving the public,” he said.
Rindfleisch was city administrator of Onalaska for five years, from 2017 until he resigned to July to pursue other opportunities.
His contract as Onalaska city administrator was extended twice, most recently this spring.
By that time, the entire council and mayor that created the city administrator position five years earlier had been replaced by new officeholders.
“Instead of being the change agent, the agent of growth in the community, I became city hall, the thing people run against,” he said.
He thought the Onalaska council might be leaning in a different direction in terms of the structure to run the city.
Rindfleisch left on good terms.
“No hard feelings,” he said. “The number one thing about me is that it’s the public’s city. It’s not the city administrator’s city. It’s the mayor’s, it’s the council’s, it’s the public’s city. It’s not mine.”
He was looking for a community that had a great quality of life.
He is divorced with two children, ages 12 and 9. His children live in the Madison, Wisconsin, area during the school year but live with him during the summers.
“For me, it’s important to live in a place that when I have them in the summers, it’s a place they can really enjoy being,” Rindfleisch said.
Hastings was the kind of community he is looking for.
“Lots of amenities that communities wished they had are already here,” he said. “I think sometimes people, you get so used to what your community offers that you forget not every community has those same things.”
Previously, Rindfleisch was the director of administration for the city of Lodi, Wisconsin, in 2016 and 2017; village administrator/treasurer for the city of McFarland, Wisconsin, from 2014-16; and village administrator/clerk/treasurer for the city of Edgar, Wisconsin from 2011-14.
“Everything I hoped those communities had, Hastings has,” he said.
Hastings is less of a bedroom community with residents supporting businesses elsewhere. It actually has businesses here as well as colleges.
“So it becomes truly a full-service, a self-supporting community,” Rindfleisch said.
The hiring committee will interview two more finalists Friday and begin the background check and evaluation process before making a decision.
