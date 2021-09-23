A $1.45 million estate gift from the widow of a distinguished Hastings College alumnus will address HC’s greatest needs while also benefiting students directly now and in the future, the college announced Wednesday.
The college is the beneficiary of a bequest from the late Jo Ann Klemmer, a longtime friend and supporter of the college who was married to the late Dr. Herbert Klemmer, a 1933 HC graduate who worked as a psychiatrist at The Menninger Clinic then located in Topeka, Kansas.
The money will populate an endowment fund carrying the Klemmer name.
Jo Ann Klemmer died Dec. 31, 2020, in Belleville, Kansas, where she spent her growing-up years. She had moved from Topeka back to Scandia, Kansas, to be close to family in 2019, according to her obituary.
According to obituary and burial information posted online, Herbert Klemmer died Jan. 15, 2000, at age 88. He served on the Menninger staff for 35 years and was longtime director of the Menninger School of Psychiatry. He retired in 1991.
The Menninger operation relocated from Topeka to Houston in 2003.
Herbert Klemmer grew up in New Jersey. He graduated from Hastings College with a degree in chemistry.
He earned a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and completed a psychiatric residency at The Menninger School of Psychiatry. In addition to practicing psychiatry there, Klemmer directed The Menninger School and was a trustee of the American Psychiatric Association.
Herbert Klemmer served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in World War II. He later helped establish the initial therapy for what is now called Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
JoAnn was born in Oregon and raised in the Belleville area in north central Kansas. She received her bachelor’s degree in English from Washburn University in Topeka and a master’s degree in English from the University of Kansas.
She taught English at the University of Kansas, Topeka High School and Washburn University; published several collections of poetry; and enjoyed playing semi-pro golf.
“Jo Ann knew that Hastings College made a remarkable difference in Herb’s life, and she wanted students to realize those same opportunities. She focused her philanthropy on students’ success and the quality of their academic and co-curricular experiences,” said Gary Freeman, executive director of the Hastings College Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for her commitment to Herb’s alma mater and honored to accept this legacy gift.”
In 2012, Jo Ann was inducted into the Pro Rege Society at Hastings College, thereby receiving the highest non-academic honor the college bestows.
She was 94 years old at the time of her death.
College officials said the Klemmer estate gift, which is unrestricted, will be applied toward immediate needs such as deferred maintenance and campus operations, as well as areas reflecting Klemmer’s philanthropic priorities, including student travel and scholarships.
Klemmer was a longtime member of the Ringland Society, a Hastings College giving society recognizing those who establish endowed funds, enter into life income charitable gifts, or include the college in their estates.
“The Klemmer legacy at Hastings College is a true testimony to the difference a single estate can make in the quality of education we provide for our students,” said Mike Karloff, associate vice president for trusts, estates and planned giving. “Jo Ann felt great satisfaction knowing that her estate gift would have a direct and immediate impact on students and strengthen the college’s future.”
Three endowed funds established by Jo Ann Klemmer prior to her death will be combined in a single endowed fund focused on scholarships and other critical needs. The college will use only a portion of the investment earnings on the principal each year.
“Endowed gifts support students today while providing a secure source of funding for the future. Jo Ann and Herb’s legacy will live forever at Hastings College through an endowed fund that will carry their name in perpetuity,” Karloff said.
