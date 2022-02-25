Seven more candidates have entered local election races.
- Monti M. Starkey of 412 W. 12th St. joined the race for the Hastings Board of Education on Feb. 23.
- Jacque L. Cranson of 1805 Westchester Drive filed Feb. 24 to represent Ward 2 on the Hastings City Council.
- Brad M. Consbruck of 1510 Westbrook Drive joined the race for Ward 2 of the Hastings City Council on Feb. 24.
- Roger Harper of 701 E. Second St. filed Feb. 24 for the Hastings City Council, to serve Ward 2.
- Michelle S. Fullerton of 751 N. Lincoln Ave. joined the race for the Hastings Public Schools Board of Education on Feb. 25.
- Valerie N. Bower of 914 N. St. Joseph Ave. filed Feb. 25 to serve on the Hastings Board of Education.
- Shay D. Burk of 210 E. Fifth St. joined the race for the Hastings Board of Education on Feb. 25.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents can file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board
of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 3: Lee Hogan
— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams
— District 7: Joe Patterson
Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: Brian Hessler, John Rust
Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert
Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer
Hastings City Council
— Ward 1: Aaron Martinez, Ginny Skutnik
— Ward 2: Trent Meyer, Doug Thompson
— Ward 3: Russ Hall, Chuck Rosenberg, Marc Rowan
— Ward 4: Matt Fong
Register of Deeds: Byron Morrow, Rachel Ormsby
Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey
Hastings Board of Education: Jodi Graves, Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm
