NEAR SUTTON — Seventeen people were transported by ambulances to area hospitals for treatment early Monday morning after a deck collapsed at a pool party in rural Fillmore County near Sutton.
Other patients were transported for treatment by private vehicles.
At 12:02 a.m., the Clay County 911 center began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting that a deck had collapsed and that multiple people were injured at a home in the 200 block of Road D near Sutton, according to a news release from Tim Lewis, Clay County emergency manager. That rural location is east of 2 Road in Fillmore County, roughly three miles east and two miles north of Sutton
The news release, which was issued at 3:50 a.m., indicated 11 individuals had been taken to hospitals by ambulance. Lewis updated that number to 17 late Monday morning.
Those injured were at a pool party that included a disc jockey. According to the news release, first responders estimated the party was attended by more than 200 people.
The DJ reported that he was on the second-story deck when people rushed up on the deck with him and it collapsed under the surge of the crowd. It is unknown how many had been on the deck when it collapsed.
The home has a walk-out basement beneath the deck leading to the pool.
The release states that first responders found multiple patients with various injuries inside the home and around the back of the house around the pool.
Sutton Fire and EMS were the first to arrive at the home. First responders from Clay Center, Edgar, Exeter, Fairmont, Grafton and Harvard also were paged to the home.
Fillmore County deputies also were dispatched, who then requested assistance from Clay County deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva, Henderson Health Care, York County Hospital, and Mary Lanning Healthcare were placed on trauma alert for incoming patients.
Sutton firefighters had to use extrication equipment to clear some of the debris from the deck to access and transport one patient, the release states.
The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Department is conducting the investigation.
