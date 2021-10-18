MINDEN — A record 42 junior high and high school bands marched in parade competition and 12 stayed on to perform their field shows before judges in the 31st annual Minden Bandfest Saturday.
Tribland bands earning superior ratings in the parade included Blue Hill Junior High, Minden Junior High, Kenesaw, St. Cecilia, Alma, Superior, Adams Central and Minden.
The Adams Central and Minden bands also earned superior ratings with their field shows.
Judges Janet Palmer of Holdrege, Dave Klein of Kearney and Gary Davis of Kearney evaluated the bands on music, marching and general effect.
The parade followed a route along West First Street, North Brown Avenue and West Fifth Street. The field show contest took place at Kuper Field.
Minden Bandfest is sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce under the leadership of event coordinator Todd Jensen and his team of volunteers. Minden Public Schools provides facilities.
Results follow:
Parade
Junior High
- Superior: Blue Hill, Palmer, Central City, Minden
- Excellent: Arapahoe
Class D
- Superior: Cambridge, Chambers, Pleasanton, Litchfield, Eustis-Farnam, Kenesaw, Arapahoe, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
- Excellent: Wilcox-Hildreth, Overton, Stapleton, Dundy County Stratton, Medicine Valley, Twin River, Axtell
Class C
- Superior: Amherst, St. Cecilia, Centura, Alma, Superior, Hershey, Wood River
- Excellent: Gibbon, Perkins County, Elm Creek, Loup City, Sandy Creek, Sutton
Class B
- Superior: Broken Bow, St. Paul, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Cozad, Minden
Class A
- Superior: McCook, York, Crete
Field Competition
All Classes
- Superior: Hershey, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Minden
- Excellent: Cambridge, Superior, Cozad, McCook, York
- Good: Perkins County, St. Cecilia, Loup City
