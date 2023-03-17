The case of a 20-year-old Magnet resident accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Sage Stolpe waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 8.
The case of a 20-year-old Magnet resident accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Sage Stolpe waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 8.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound the case over to the district court.
Stolpe faces one charge of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim said she met Stolpe through social media. Stolpe drove to Hastings on May 27, picked her up and drove to a rural area where a sexual encounter occurred.
The alleged victim told investigators the encounter wasn’t consensual.
Stolpe told investigators that the encounter was consensual. He said the girl told him that she was 18 and only learned she was 15 later.
Under Nebraska law, no one under the age of 16 can consent to sexual contact.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.