Sexual assault
A 28-year-old Hastings man has been accused of sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl.
Shaquille J.M. Falcon faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a minor, intentional child abuse and enticement by electronic device.
An initial appearance has been scheduled for June 3 at 9 a.m. in Adams County Court.
According to court records, Falcon lived in the same residence as the alleged victim and the girl’s mother. The mother found out about a sexual relationship between Falcon and her daughter after seeing text messages between the two. The mother then notified police.
Under Nebraska law, people 19 and older cannot have sexual contact with people younger than 16.
First-degree sexual assault of a minor is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Enticement by electronic device is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
