The case of a 52-year-old Hastings man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was babysitting has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Perry Vansyckle of 1014 S. Hastings Ave. No. 101 faces charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional child abuse.
Vansyckle had a preliminary hearing in Adams County Court on Wednesday.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound the case over to the district court following the hearing.
Hastings Police Department Officer Jesse Bartels testified the alleged victim’s mother called to report the sexual assault in November 2021. He said the mother reported that Vansyckle had picked up her two daughters from school and watched them while she was at work.
HPD Detective Josh Onken testified that an interview of the child was conducted and she said Vansyckle had sexually assaulted her multiple times.
Onken said the child couldn’t recall the exact dates or how many times she had been assaulted but it was between May and October 2021. She said the assaults occurred in her room and there was a time her younger sister tried to get into the room while she was being assaulted.
Onken testified the alleged victim’s sister was interviewed and recalled a time when she tried to go into her sister’s room, but the door was locked with her sister and Vansyckle inside. She said she was told to go away.
Onken said he interviewed Vansyckle and he denied the accusation.
First-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
