A 23-year-old Hastings man is challenging his third sexual assault charge in three years.
Jeromy Naslund of 222 S. Cedar Ave. pleaded not guilty June 1 to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and intentional child abuse in Adams County District Court.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth set a pre-trial hearing in the case for July 8 at 10 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Naslund met the 15-year-old alleged victim on Snapchat and convinced her to send nude photos. The two later met and had sexual contact.
On April 9, Naslund picked the alleged victim up and took her to his apartment. Once inside, Naslund reportedly got aggressive, struck the girl and choked her. Then he reportedly raped her and carved words on her bottom with some kind of sharp instrument.
First-degree sexual assault of a minor is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Intentional child abuse is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
This is the third time Naslund has faced sexual assault charges in Adams County in three years, but the previous two charges were resolved.
In 2018, prosecutors charged Naslund with sexual assault in two separate cases.
One alleged incident involved a 15-year-old girl, and a jury acquitted Naslund of the charge in June 2018. In that case, Naslund would have turned 19 about six months before the alleged victim turned 16.
Under Nebraska law, people 19 and older cannot have sexual contact with people younger than 16.
Another charge involving an alleged 13-year-old victim also was filed in 2018, but that charge later was dismissed for unknown reasons. After the charge was dropped, the case was automatically sealed in compliance with Nebraska law.
