A 38-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Nov. 30 in Adams County District Court to 19-20 years for attempted first-degree sexual assault on Jan. 3.
Michael Johnson, whose last known address was 1203 E. Park St., pleaded no contest Aug. 25. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors reduced the charge to an attempt.
According to court records, Johnson sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Johnson and gave credit for 53 days already served. Johnson is also required to register on the sex offender registry for life.
Attempted first-degree sexual assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
