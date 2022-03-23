Fillmore County Sheriff Steve Julich was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Seward County over the weekend.
Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston confirmed the arrest had been made, but said it is too soon to determine whether any charges will be filed in the case.
She is waiting on investigative reports from law enforcement before that determination will be made.
Elston said Julich had been involved in a one-vehicle crash on March 20 in Seward County and was arrested at 6:20 a.m.
