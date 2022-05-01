Editor’s note: This is the second in a pair of articles about candidates in the race for Adams County sheriff. A feature about former Hastings Police Capt. Brian Hessler ran in Saturday’s edition of the Tribune.
Incumbent Adams County Sheriff John Rust is offering steadfast dedication to the citizens of the county and consistent improvement to the sheriff’s department in his campaign to retain his seat.
The 62-year-old points to several accomplishments during his four years as sheriff and plans to continue making progress in his next term.
“I felt like we had a very good first term,” Rust said. “We’ve done a lot in the time I’ve been in office. I have an excellent staff that make it easier to get things done.”
During his four years as sheriff, Rust said, he has added computers to all patrol vehicles, added department cellphones to improve communication and safety, and added automated external defibrillators to each patrol vehicle. He said the department has updated the camera systems in patrol vehicles as well as new radio equipment.
The department added more field training officers to improve the way it teaches new officers about the job. After completing the state law enforcement training academy program, deputies enter a 12-week field training program to learn firsthand from fellow deputies. New deputies partner with deputies on all three shifts to learn different aspects of the job.
“That’s worked out really well,” Rust said. “It gives them three different perspectives.”
Rust said the department has been trying to do a lot more training in other areas, as well. Deputies are sent to specialized training for a wide gamut of areas to make officers more well-rounded, including investigations, defensive tactics, firearms, tasers and armorer.
After deputies complete a training, Rust said, they come back to the department and share what they’ve learned with other officers.
The department added a rank system for deputies to streamline operations and provide opportunity for advancement. A sergeant reviews the reports of deputies under his supervision to catch any problems before sending them up the chain of command.
“That streamlines it and makes it more efficient,” he said.
Rust also added more deputies and restructured shift assignments to allow more deputies to be on duty during peak hours. He said the proactive approach has been noticed by the public.
“We’ve had a lot of good comments from citizens about seeing deputies out more,” Rust said.
At the same time, deputies have been requested to provide security for the county court more often in addition to the regular duty monitoring hearings in the district court.
In the office, Rust adopted a computerized time clock and payroll system, updated the cameras in the office and jail, and added a kiosk for inmate access to video correspondence.
In his next term, Rust plans to continue updating technology within the department by adding body cameras for each deputy and exploring options for digital evidence storage. Body cameras can improve officer safety and provide accountability to the public and the digital storage will make it easier to store, organize and transfer evidence.
Rust also wants to develop community relationships by having deputies visit schools to promote positive interactions with youth and build on interactions with village boards.
Rust and his wife, Norma, have three children and six grandchildren. The family has lived in Hastings for 43 years, since Rust joined the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
A Superior native, Rust has been involved in law enforcement since high school.
While attending Superior High School, he started working with the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and also served as a part-time city officer in Ruskin.
He then went to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Academy and graduated in April 1979. Two weeks after his graduation, he began working at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Rust started as a community service and corrections officer. After about a year, he became a deputy assigned to road patrol. Rust later was promoted to investigations.
In May 1995, he was promoted to chief deputy. He held that position for 22 years.
He ran unopposed for the sheriff’s position in 2018 after former Sheriff Gregg Magee announced his plans to retire.
Rust faces former Hastings Police Department Capt. Brian Hessler in the primary election on May 10. Due to the only candidates being Republican, the race essentially will be decided in the primary election.
As a partisan race, only voters registered as Republican will be allowed to vote on the ticket.
Rust’s campaign website is www.rustsheriff.com.
“I’m hoping the citizens will vote for me and we can continue building and improving the department to accomplish the goal of having a safer community,” Rust said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.