The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2022 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization from May 23 to June 5, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Deputies will be out in full force to watch for seat belt or car seat violations.
Buckling up is the most effective way to reduce traffic crash injuries and the severity of those injuries, the release states. Last year, 68% of fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts.
Nebraska’s seat belt usage rate has increased to 81%, but it’s still below the national average of 90.4% and is fourth-worst in the nation.
During a pre-wave survey, deputies observed a 72% seat belt usage rate and hope to see an improvement after the enforcement effort.
For more information about the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
