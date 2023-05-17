Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office soon will be sporting body cameras and new in-car video systems.
During its meeting on Tuesday, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve a contract with Pro-Vision at a cost of $49,716 a year for five years.
The contract would provide for 38 body worn cameras, 18 in-car video cameras and a digital evidence management system, including automatic cloud storage.
Sheriff John Rust said the current system the department uses for in-car cameras is outdated and is being phased out by companies. Body cameras can disprove false allegations against deputies or substantiate reports from the public.
“It’s becoming a necessary item any more,” he said. “Most departments have them already.”
Rust said the cost of the contract would come from the sheriff’s budget. Costs will cover the purchase of the cameras and the digital evidence management system, but not installation.
“They have about everything we need to get going,” he said. “We’re trying to get on board and get things more modernized to protect our officers and the public.”
Commissioners also unanimously approved the closure of a railroad crossing, which will result in the road being impassible
Commissioners voted 7-0 in favor of Resolution 2023-05-16.01 to close the BNSF Railway crossing located at North Constitution Avenue south of 42nd Street.
“That crossing has been closed for a substantial amount of time,” said Greg Anderson, co-superintendent of the Adams County Highway Department.
The county will put up posts and signs to barricade the crossing. Anderson said only the crossing will be closed. The rest of the road will remain open.
In exchange for closing the crossing, BNSF will pay $100,000 to the county. The county will disperse $50,000 of that to the village of Kenesaw.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation will pay the village $50,000 upon closure of the crossing, with an additional $50,000 going to the county.
The commissioners’ decision followed a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the possible closure of the crossing.
One resident in the area spoke against the closure, saying it would be inconvenient to detour around the closed crossing.
A representative from Trade Well Pallet Inc., which is located in the area, voiced favor for closing the crossing, citing safety concerns.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Heard a program update and funding request from enCourage Advocacy Center.
— Unanimously approved a contract with Hall Brothers for onyx coating totaling $269,354.24.
— Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, motor vehicle exemptions for Crossroads Center and South Central Behavioral Services.
— Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, multiple tax list corrections.
— Unanimously approved insurance rates, dental plans and rates, and vision plans and rates available for county employees.
— Unanimously approved a contact with Midwest Infrastructure Inc. for the Adams Central Avenue bridge project.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for June 6 at 9:30 a.m.
