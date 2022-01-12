SHICKLEY — The following students at Shickley Public School were named to honor rolls for the second quarter and first semester of the 2021-22 academic year, respectively:
Second quarter
‘All A’ honor roll
Seniors: Taryn Fiala, Tyler Grote, Landon Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Mariah Sliva
Juniors: Delainey Kaster, Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel
Sophomores: Hanna Kadel
Freshmen: Hayley Sliva, Grace Tobias
Eighth-graders: Coen Eitzmann, Levi Kamler
Seventh-graders: Porter Calvin Ferrell, Claire Hinrichs, Kaitlynn Nelson, Gabriel Tobias
‘A Average’ honor roll
Seniors: Adam Alfs, Brooklynn Nelson, Taylor Sliva
Juniors: Sebastian Barbosa
Sophomores: Lauren Richards, Jada Spurling, Lynley Swartzendruber
Freshmen: Jacob Beavers, Malinda Kamler, Carson Loos
Eighth-graders: Brady Noel, Oliver Oglesby, Olivia Schlegel
Seventh-graders: Lakota Alfs-Tuberville, Owen Beavers, Aiden Domeier, Trevor Nelson
First semester
‘All A’ honor roll
Seniors: Taryn Fiala, Tyler Grote, Landon Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Mariah Sliva, Taylor Sliva
Juniors: Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel
Sophomores: Hanna Kadel, Lynley Swartzendruber
Freshmen: Jacob Beavers, Hayley Sliva, Grace Tobias
Eighth-graders: Coen Eitzmann, Levi Kamler
Seventh-graders: Owen Beavers, Porter Calvin Ferrell, Claire Hinrichs, Kaitlynn Nelson, Gabriel Tobias
‘A Average’ honor roll
Seniors: Adam Alfs, Brooklynn Nelson
Juniors: Sebastian Barbosa, Delainey Kaster
Sophomores: Lauren Richards, Jada Spurling, Seth Stengel
Freshmen: Malinda Kamler, Carson Loos
Eighth-graders: Heath Jaxen, Lexie Johnson, Brady Noel, Olivia Schlegel
Seventh-graders: Lakota Alfs-Tuberville, Aiden Domeier, Hailey Miller, Trevor Nelson
‘A and B’ honor roll
Eighth-graders: Oliver Oglesby
