SHICKLEY — The following students at Shickley Public School were named to honor rolls for the second quarter and first semester of the 2021-22 academic year, respectively:

Second quarter

‘All A’ honor roll

Seniors: Taryn Fiala, Tyler Grote, Landon Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Mariah Sliva

Juniors: Delainey Kaster, Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel

Sophomores: Hanna Kadel

Freshmen: Hayley Sliva, Grace Tobias

Eighth-graders: Coen Eitzmann, Levi Kamler

Seventh-graders: Porter Calvin Ferrell, Claire Hinrichs, Kaitlynn Nelson, Gabriel Tobias

‘A Average’ honor roll

Seniors: Adam Alfs, Brooklynn Nelson, Taylor Sliva

Juniors: Sebastian Barbosa

Sophomores: Lauren Richards, Jada Spurling, Lynley Swartzendruber

Freshmen: Jacob Beavers, Malinda Kamler, Carson Loos

Eighth-graders: Brady Noel, Oliver Oglesby, Olivia Schlegel

Seventh-graders: Lakota Alfs-Tuberville, Owen Beavers, Aiden Domeier, Trevor Nelson

First semester

‘All A’ honor roll

Seniors: Taryn Fiala, Tyler Grote, Landon Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Mariah Sliva, Taylor Sliva

Juniors: Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel

Sophomores: Hanna Kadel, Lynley Swartzendruber

Freshmen: Jacob Beavers, Hayley Sliva, Grace Tobias

Eighth-graders: Coen Eitzmann, Levi Kamler

Seventh-graders: Owen Beavers, Porter Calvin Ferrell, Claire Hinrichs, Kaitlynn Nelson, Gabriel Tobias

‘A Average’ honor roll

Seniors: Adam Alfs, Brooklynn Nelson

Juniors: Sebastian Barbosa, Delainey Kaster

Sophomores: Lauren Richards, Jada Spurling, Seth Stengel

Freshmen: Malinda Kamler, Carson Loos

Eighth-graders: Heath Jaxen, Lexie Johnson, Brady Noel, Olivia Schlegel

Seventh-graders: Lakota Alfs-Tuberville, Aiden Domeier, Hailey Miller, Trevor Nelson

‘A and B’ honor roll

Eighth-graders: Oliver Oglesby

