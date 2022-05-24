SHICKLEY — The following students at Shickley Public Junior/Senior High School were named to honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 academic year:

All ‘A’ Honor Roll

Seniors: Adam Alfs, Taryn Fiala, Tyler Grote, Landon Johnson, Madeline Kamler, Mariah Sliva, Taylor Sliva

Juniors: Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel

Sophomores: Hanna Kadel, Lynley Swartzendruber

Freshmen: Jacob Beavers, Malinda Kamler, Hayley Sliva, Grace Tobias

Eighth-graders: Coen Eitzmann

Seventh-graders: Kaitlynn Nelson, Gabriel Tobias

‘A’ Average Honor Roll

Seniors: Jayden Heath, Brooklynn Nelson, Elijah Noel

Juniors: Delainey Kaster

Sophomores: Lauren Richards, Jada Spurling, Seth Stengel

Freshmen: Liliahna Barbosa, Carson Loos

Eighth-graders: Lexie Johnson, Levi Kamler, Kaisley Kenley, Brady Noel, Olivia Schlegel

Seventh-graders: Owen Beavers, Aiden Domeier, Porter Calvin Ferrell, Claire Hinrichs, Hailey Miller

