Brown's Shoe Fit Co. has been a Hastings staple to shop for footwear since 1970.
With its roots beginning in Shenandoah, Iowa, Brown's later expanded into several Nebraska cities including Hastings.
Sam Kroepel, owner/manager of the store in Hastings, grew up as a farmer in Shenandoah himself.
As he got older, he wanted to get into the retail business world.
His first management opportunity was at a store in Lincoln. He moved to Hastings in 2016.
"When I was done with farming I applied to work at a Brown's store just in the winter time but the president of our company said there was an opportunity to be in the management side of things in our location in Lincoln," Kroepel said. "I was an assistant manager and that is when this opportunity came up to become an owner of a store so that is what brought me to Hastings."
Kroepel said that customers who come to his store can expect to receive the best treatment.
"You’ll always get greeted by someone, and be able to work with someone who is trained to get you the best shoe possible for what you’re using it for," he said. "We always listen to our customer’s needs before rushing them into a pair of shoes that may not work."
Shopping local to Kroepel means so much because it not only helps his business but other local businesses as well. In addition, local businesses help sponsor school and community events and activities.
"When you shop local, you’re not helping out a billionaire buy another yacht or another beach house," he said. "We turn that money around to sponsor local sports teams and donate to local fundraisers, meaning a lot of it goes right back into your own community."
He said there are so many advantages to buying shoes or other products from a local store as opposed to online, including product appearance and quality and making sure that what you're buying is comfortable and the right fit.
"We hear too many times of people getting the wrong thing when they order something online, and how much easier it is to see the product first, be able to try it on, etc.," he said.
Kroepel said he is fortunate to have good employees who know how to take care of customers.
"We've got a really good group of people and our ability to listen to what people are needing has been keeping us open," he said. "I think any business is as good as its people regardless of what product you could be selling.
"You can have the greatest product in the world but if you don't have good people working for you, it doesn't do you any good. You have to have the right people."
