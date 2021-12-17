Sgt. Kyle Williamson helped 10-year-old Clayton Heil pick out a screwdriver set for his father, J.D., while J.D. happened to be right there watching.
“It was kind of weird because he’s not supposed to know his presents,” Clayton said with a smile.
Clayton, a fifth-grader at Hawthorne Elementary, was one of 14 Hastings elementary students selected to Shop with a Cop Thursday at Walmart.
This is the fourth year for Shop with a Cop.
An anonymous donor provided funding for 10 students each year for 10 years to receive $100 to shop with an HPD officer in uniform. Two students are selected from each of the five Hastings Public Schools elementaries, as well as two each from St. Michael’s Elementary and Zion Classical Academy.
The police department uses funds from its foundation to allow for 14 students to participate each year.
“It’s an awesome time for them to get together with the officer to build some type of relationship and realize, hey, we’re not so bad,” Capt. Michael Doremus said. “They come in here, they’re shy. They’re quiet and want their mom to tell the cop their name. When they get done they’re happy, they’re talking, they’re giving hugs. It’s a pretty awesome experience for everybody involved.”
The HPD representatives on hand at Walmart also had sleeves of Eileen’s Colossal Cookies for Shop with a Cop participants and badge stickers for all children entering Walmart.
Doremus said the intent of the event is to allow the students to shop for themselves.
“On occasion we’ve had them shopping for their families or buying groceries because their family might be in need more than others,” he said.
Grady Gardner, an HPD Officer and K-9 handler participating in his first Shop with a Cop, said it was an awesome experience after shopping with his first student.
“The kid was real talkative, and he was real polite,” he said. “He kept wanting to buy things for his cousins. I kept saying this was for him and let’s buy a few things for him, and then he still ended up buying a few things for his cousins. I thought it was really awesome. He talked a lot about school, and he goes to Lincoln Elementary and he does well in school. Every item he grabbed he said, ‘I can’t afford that.’ I kept telling him ‘Nope. We can get that, buddy.’ He was really appreciative, so it was cool to get to know him and shop with him.”
In addition to shopping for his parents and three sisters, Clayton Heil picked out a Magic 8 Ball, soccer ball and fishing pole for himself.
A big part of Shop with a Cop is fostering community interaction.
J.D. said he appreciated that aspect of the evening.
“Everybody’s got their own opinion about the cops, but it’s about how you treat them,” he said. “Show respect, and you get respect. They’re not here to hurt you. They’re here to help you.”
Williamson and J.D. Heil spent time Thursday comparing current toys to those they grew up with, agreeing toys are not as durable as they used to be.
“It’s just another way to show our community members that we’re people, too,” Williamson said of Shop with a Cop. “Everybody sees us in a uniform and with everything that’s going on in the world, and they see cops as a bad thing. This helps us foster those relationships, so if something ever happens he knows he doesn’t need to be afraid of us and come right to us and we’re going to interact the same way we just did right now.”
HPD officers try to get out to schools as much as possible.
“It’s more than just patrolling around schools,” Doremus said. “We want to get out and make sure kids see us and get to know us a little better.”
Thursday was Officer Ethan Sharman’s third time participating in Shop with a Cop.
“I think it’s awesome when we get to do stuff like this,” he said. “Before COVID we used to get to have breakfast with the kids at the different elementary schools around town. It’s fun to interact with them and show them we’re people. We’ll joke with them. We’ll kid with them and show them there’s more than just a robot behind the badge. It’s fun at nights like this to bring a little extra cheer and show them we do care for them and we just want the best for them in the long run.”
