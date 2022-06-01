A 46-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced May 24 in Adams County District Court to 18-24 months in prison for a third offense of shoplifting and second-degree criminal trespass on Nov. 27.
Brian Cook, whose last known address was 923 W. 12th St. No. 2, pleaded no contest April 1.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced Cook and ordered one year of post release supervision.
Third-offense theft by shoplifting is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Second-degree criminal trespass is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine.
