Audiences filled the Hastings High School auditorium to watch singing and dancing students take the stage Saturday for Hastings Tiger Clash, the school’s annual show choir competition.
The competition included a wide range of musical numbers with choreographed dance routines from 14 groups from nine schools, as well as an exhibition performance from the HHS group, Uncaged OnStage.
Christian Yost, show choir director and vocal music teacher at Hastings High, was encouraged by the number of people who came out to support the hard work students did to prepare for the show choir season.
Along with filling the seats in the auditorium, people lined the halls as well during the announcement of the finalists.
“Very rarely do we get to fill the auditorium all the way up like that,” Yost said. “It was really exciting to see. Theaters haven’t been that full in a couple years.”
In his first time organizing the event, Yost said the goal for the host school is to be welcoming to the competing schools and support a fun atmosphere for the students and parents to enjoy. It’s a large event with many parts of the school being used.
“Hastings High School did a fantastic job of putting a good foot forward in welcoming them,” he said. “It was really exciting for me to see the school was able to create that atmosphere for joy to come alive.”
Key to that success were the students and parents who volunteered in various aspects to ensure the event ran smoothly.
Yost said there are only 34 students in the choir, making parent involvement crucial in hosting an event like this. It also provided a way for parents of choir students to meet one another and be involved with their students.
“It’s really cool to see parents come along and support their kids,” he said. “It’s fun to see daughters and dads work alongside each other.”
The event also served as an opportunity for the Hastings High choir members to practice in front of an audience before stepping into their first competition of the season. While they weren’t being judged, Yost said there is a lot of pressure for the host school to perform well since they have the advantage of being at home.
Yost said about half of the choir hasn’t participated in a show choir competition since the pandemic caused competitions to be canceled during the last two seasons.
Even this competition was on shaky ground in the weeks leading up to the event.
Planning for the event started around the beginning of the school year, but Yost didn’t know whether health restrictions could cause it to be canceled. He worked with administration from the high school and district to weigh the health and safety concerns with the importance of the show to students.
With illness numbers going down last week at the high school, he said, administrators decided to continue with the event.
Alayna Stephenson, sophomore member of the choir, said she thought the event would be shut down due to the pandemic, but was happy to be back onstage. She was amazed to be a part of the vision Yost had for the competition since the beginning of the school year.
She also was grateful for the kindness of the competing students.
“The other schools are amazing and so kind to us,” she said.
For senior Evan Strom, it felt great to be back on stage in front of an audience. He said it was a nice way to start off the competition season.
“It feels like a great rush of energy,” he said. “For the show choir, that’s the whole reason you do it, to tell a story to the audience. To be able to do that again is really great.”
For seniors like Strom, Hannah Reynolds and others, it will be the last time to perform in the show choir during their high school careers.
Reynolds said she enjoyed making a music video last year after the season was canceled, but she prefers the live audience.
“It’s a great experience,” she said. “It’s really cool experience to be in front of a crowd again.”
