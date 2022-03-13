Seven-year-old Ben Enck of Grand Island browsed from table to table, eyeing a variety of uniforms, helmets and other gear Saturday during the Military Relics & Weapons Show at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
Military helmets, uniforms, weapons, newspapers, magazines, patches and other paraphernalia from multiple wars and various eras lined tables for the show.
Ben said he was most interested in the World War II-era items. He also enjoyed seeing a military jeep on display at the show.
His father, Ryan, said he brought Ben to the show to foster his interest in history. He said Ben long has been fascinated with old military items, especially from the World War II era.
Passing down military history through collectibles is the goal of show organizers Tony Bestwick and Mark Hunt.
“We’re preserving history,” Bestwick said.
Bestwick, a collector from York, said he’s most interested in Nebraska veterans. He tries to get photos and history for every uniform he’s collected over the years.
Collectors and dealers from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota gather at the show.
Bestwick said they buy and trade among each other as well as swap stories on their newest finds.
“It’s an opportunity to get together, trade and talk,” he said.
Hunt, a military insignia collector from Chadron, spent 32 years teaching history to students and started his collection with a box of items from his grandfather’s service in World War II. He shared the relics with his students as a way to bring history to life for them.
His collection started with patches because they were less expensive than other memorabilia but since then has branched out into other items. He is also vice president of his local branch of the American Society of Military Insignia Collectors.
He said most collectors specialize in one area, but often pick up peripheral pieces.
Shows like the one in Hastings offer a chance to see and explore new items.
“People like to show their excitement about their stuff,” Hunt said. “We love it. That’s why we do it.”
Holly Counts of Crawford said there is a wealth of military knowledge among the collectors who attend the show. She suggested anyone with an item that they aren’t sure about can bring it in to learn about its history.
“These guys can identify it or find out who can,” she said. “It’s a great place for information.”
For Paul Harvey of McCook, interest in military memorabilia stemmed from his family who served in the military. His grandfather served in World War I. His father and uncles served in World War II.
He found an antique rifle to add to his collection at the show Saturday. He sees the collection as a way to remember the sacrifices made by those in military service.
He hopes his collection will be picked up by his son, who is busy with work and family life right now.
“He has an interest in this,” Harvey said. “My idea is to put this stuff together and pass it on to him as a way to remember his grandfather.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.