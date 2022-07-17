Helping others prepare to show animals put Addie Wilson of Giltner in a better position to win the round robin contest Sunday afternoon during Adams County Fairfest.
Wilson said offering tips and advice to other 4-H’ers served as a way to refresh and reinforce her show techniques.
“It makes your mind sharper to teach others,” she said.
She said 4-H’ers often do what they can to help each other. Despite being competitors, bonds often are formed in the ring, because the goal of the program is to improve skills in the participating youth.
Wilson put those skills to the test Sunday during the round robin competition.
Round robin is an overall showmanship contest serving as a finale to the 4-H program livestock shows for the year. The grand and reserve senior showmanship winners from five livestock shows — horse, beef, swine, sheep and goats — compete against each other to see who is the best senior showman.
Participants show each of the five animals in a series of rounds. For each species, each contestant is ranked 1-10. Another score is added from a test of showmanship taken the night before. Placements then are tabulated by adding the ranks together, with the lowest score being the winner.
Sometimes the participants have experience showing the other species, but often that experience is limited.
Wilson, for instance, won her slot in the competition as grand champion senior showman for sheep. She’s competed in other shows for other species, but her weak spot was goats. She doesn’t like to show goats because they are hard to handle, but had to learn last year in her first outing in the round robin.
She was more confident after her performance last year but had to learn about showing goats from friends to prepare this year.
She won third place in the round robin last year, but studied a lot harder for the test this year and pulled out a first-place finish.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “It’s a really neat experience to get to show other people’s animals.”
Not only are participants showing species they may not have shown in the past, but they meet the animals presented in the contest for the first time just as they step into the ring.
Beth Janning, Nebraska Extension youth educator in Adams and Webster counties, said the competitors have no chance to prepare or work with the animal prior to showing it in the ring. Each is given a randomly selected animal and show in a random order.
“Most showman have spent months working with their animals,” Janning said. “Some of these kids are working with animals they’ve never shown.”
For runner-up Jenna Cecrle of Hastings, she had shown sheep and goats before, winning reserve grand champion in sheep showmanship on Thursday.
Cattle, swine and horses were new to her in last year’s competition. She placed eighth last year and wasn’t sure how she would do this year. She got tips from friends who showed cattle and swine, but didn’t really know anyone who showed horses.
She felt she did well considering she competed with kids who live on farms and have longer to work with animals through the year.
“I was really surprised,” she said. “It’s crazy.”
Other round robin participants included Mikeayla Samuelson, Angus Andersen, Jaden Russell, Brooke Allen, Hannah Crawford, Serese Janssen, Kerry Lang and Wade Ewoldt.
Weston Svoboda and Megan Schroeder judged the competition.
Svoboda said it was a hard contest to judge because the young showmen were very talented.
The contest also doubles as a chance for the participants to learn a new skill.
Many of the showmanship skills — like maintaining eye contact, posture and presence — are universal to every species, though there are some that are species specific.
“We’re trying to teach skills that are transferable,” Svoboda said. “We want them to always take every opportunity to learn.”
