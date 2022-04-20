Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. ESE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely early...storms becoming more isolated after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.