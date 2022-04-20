An ogre named Shrek lives alone in a swamp — not happy by any means, but in some sense content in his life of solitude. His looks have made him an outcast from the world, and that’s just the way it is.
Suddenly, however, a bunch of fairytale creatures show up in his swamp, having been banished there by the local ruler, Lord Farquaad, for being, in his cruel estimation, a bunch of freaks and losers.
Encouraged by his unwelcome visitors and anxious to have the swamp back to himself, Shrek soon sets off to see Farquaad and see if he can set matters straight.
Along the way, he meets a talkative donkey who will become his best friend. And soon, as the story unfolds, he will meet Fiona, a lovely princess — or seemingly so — who in due course will turn his life upside down as the ogress of his dreams.
The adventures of Shrek and his companions will play out this weekend onstage in the St. Cecilia gymtorium, presented by 40 or more St. Cecilia Middle School and High School students.
Curtain time for “Shrek The Musical” is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available in advance from the St. Cecilia school office; at the Hastings Catholic Schools’ Nevrivy Center, 604 N. St. Joseph Ave.; or online at www.HastingsCatholicSchools.org/musical.
The musical, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film “Shrek,” along with elements of its sequels “Shrek 2” and “Shrek Forever After,” and the 1990 picture book that started it all, “Shrek!” by William Steig.
The musical premiered in Seattle in 2008, appeared on Broadway from 2008-10, and came to stages around the world in the years that followed.
Just a few of the key players in St. Cecilia’s production include Caden Cerny as Shrek, Jordan Head as Fiona, Izzy Kvols as Donkey, and Collin Kuzelka as Farquaad.
Besides actors portraying named characters, the production includes three crews of feature dancers, a troupe of fairytale/forest creatures, and 12 musicians in the orchestra pit conducted by Blake Thompson.
Director Katherine Welk, who is leading the production with help from assistants Miranda Brown and Tiffany Gapp, said auditions for the show were in mid-January and rehearsals began at the end of that month.
Brown, who was involved in the process of choosing the show, said its appeal to middle school and high school students — many of whom have grown up watching the movies — was a factor in favor of “Shrek.”
“We kind of chose it because we knew it would be a popular name and a fun script,” she said.
Welk said that while there are differences between the movie and the musical, the St. Cecilia sixth- through 12th-graders in the cast have bought into the production with enthusiasm.
“I think they’ve grown to love it,” she said. “And we also have really strong leads who have embraced the show.”
Senior Caden Cerny was cast in the role of Shrek, whom he describes as follows:
“Shrek is a societal outcast, really, and all he’s ever really wanted is to be accepted.”
Cerny took on his lead role after holding down supporting roles in St. Cecilia’s 2021 production of “High School Musical” and in the planned 2020 production of “Grease: The Musical,” which never made it to the stage due to the onset of the pandemic. He also has been involved in one-act play productions.
Cerny sees the lesson of “Shrek” as being to look beyond a person’s sometimes unattractive exterior to learn what kind of individual he or she really is.
“Don’t judge a book by its cover,” he said. “Get to know people better before you start judging or labeling them.”
Senior Maggie Heckman portrays Gingy the Gingerbread Man, one of the fairytale creatures horribly abused by Farquaad.
Heckman is in her third year at St. Cecilia but has been involved in theatrical productions —14 in all — since the age of 6. She said the “Shrek” franchise is familiar to her and her peers.
‘We grew up watching those movies,” she said. “I always loved the movies, and I had no idea it was a musical until now.”
One key difference between the stage and screen versions, she said, is that the musical provides more character development — particularly with Farquaad, providing the backstory that helps explain why he is the way he is.
Dance numbers are a big part of the production, and Heckman and Cerny both said they were especially excited to have a live orchestra in the pit.
“It’s not every day you get to even hear an orchestra, let alone an orchestra accompanying a musical,” Cerny said.
Heckman said special effects including fog machines also would help to make the show captivating for the public.
She agreed with Welk that a big takeaway from the story is, in Welk’s words, “embracing who you are and embracing what makes you special.”
“The really big thing is this story is, in this particular case finding a partner, but really in life finding anyone who accepts you for who you are and not being afraid to be yourself,” Heckman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.