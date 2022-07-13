The lyrics for the Beatles song “Hello, Goodbye” are simple, but signing them can get tricky, especially when the words come quickly.
Thanks to the tutelage of Cindy Koch and Brittany Henderson, members of the Hastings Community Music Academy’s Sign Language Choir adapted to signing the lyrics Tuesday morning.
“We slowly let it stick with them,” said Henderson, who verbalized a signed response from Koch. “They’ll slowly learn a word or two, and then they’ll pick it up. Once they get going it goes a lot faster.”
The Sign Language Choir, open to ages 6 and older, meets two hours every day this week. The class will be capped with a performance 11:30 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Koch and Henderson selected “Hello, Goodbye,” Michael Bublé’s “Feeling Good” and Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” for the class.
The songs were selected because the lyrics are simple and upbeat.
“We didn’t want to overwhelm them,” Henderson said. “We wanted them to be excited learning more songs.”
Koch thought the students were doing a good job picking up signs.
“It’s really enjoyable to teach them,” she signed to Henderson. “It’s a lot of fun to see them do it, too. It makes me feel just so happy inside watching everybody sign and learning sign. It’s pretty awesome.”
Koch, of Doniphan, teaches sign classes over Zoom through the Central Western Nebraska Partnership and Educational Service Unit No. 9 for children who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Henderson of Hastings is an American Sign Language interpreter at ESU 9. She grew up with deaf family members.
She met Koch right away upon moving to Hastings.
“Things like this wouldn’t be possible without having a deaf mentor to teach all of us,” she said.
Koch and Henderson were very emphatic with each of their signs and encouraged their students to emote a lot of “sass.”
Hannah Jensen-Heitmann, executive director of the Hastings Community Music Academy, said Koch and Henderson taught well.
“They’re both educators, so of course they would,” she said. “They taught it in such an accessible way that it wasn’t overwhelming.”
Vivian Fong, 10; Raegan Welsch, 10; and Akua Frimpong, 9, are among students in the class. Fong and Welsch live in Hastings; Frimpong lives in West Africa and is visiting her grandparents for the summer.
The girls said they enjoyed the challenge of learning a new way to communicate.
“I learned some new stuff, like doing this, because I didn’t know how to do that much sign language; I only knew a few words,” Akua said.
The experience is cool, she said.
“Not that many people know how to do it,” she said of signing. “I just wanted to learn how to do some.”
Raegan said she appreciated the three songs her instructors selected.
“I think the choices they did were nice to us because we’re beginners,” she said. “So it’s easier to start off with something easy.”
The girls aren’t sweating the performance on Friday.
“I think we’ll be able to do it,” Vivian said.
“It’s going to be very fun for the people who are performing and the people who are watching,” Akua added.
Raegan was joined at the class by her brothers — Harrison, 12, and Lincoln, 9 — and their mother, Jenni Welsch.
“I’m really excited about all of the programming that the Hastings Community Music Academy has going, all the stuff Hannah has going,” Jenni Welsch said.
This is the first Hastings Community Music Academy class that worked in her family’s schedule.
“It’s really great for them to learn what it’s like to sign and that way of communication and they’re all very musically inclined,” she said. “So they really like taking lessons in different instruments and this is just another way to express themselves with music.”
Welsch missed the first day of class, on Monday.
“I got home and they were teaching me in the kitchen what to do, and then this morning Harrison is leading me through it,” she said. “They pick up on it really quickly.”
The Sign Language Choir is the second Hastings Community Music Academy class this summer. A ukulele class for 9- to 13-year-olds in June culminated with a performance at the Flatwater Music Festival.
The Hastings Community Music Academy started last fall with beginning and advanced hand bell choirs for adults and beginning guitar class for middle school students.
There was a workshop with the Talbott Brothers, who were in Hastings for a Listening Room performance.
In the spring there were beginning and advanced hand bell choirs. A ukulele class was added for retirees and anyone else who isn’t working.
“My goal with the Hastings Community Music Academy is that we can reach every pocket in the Hastings community and provide some sort of music education in any way,” Jensen-Heitmann said.
She said the Sign Language Choir gives participants a unique experience.
“It’s important to provide that for people who can hear so that we can kind of bridge the gap between those two communities,” she said.
Students in the class range in age from 7 to 70.
Jensen-Heitmann said she got emotional watching the children pick up signs.
“It touched my heart that people are learning it and they are willing to mess up and ask questions and try something new that I think is really important,” she said.
She plays piano for the Adams Central choir. Koch and Henderson work with a deaf student there.
Henderson put Jensen-Heitmann in contact with Koch.
“They both were super excited,” Jensen-Heitmann said. “I do not plan on this being the one and only time we do this. I would love to make it an annual summer thing or make it a longer, fall or spring semester class.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.